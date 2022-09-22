The best camel coats for autumn that Meghan and Kate would approve of

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The camel coat is a timeless trend that is here to stay. The chic style is a modern version of the black coat, adding a cool edge to any outfit - and is perfect for those who love minimalist looks but want to lift a mostly-black wardrobe.

A camel coat will see you through the year, whether you're looking for a smart longline workwear piece, an ultra-flattering belted jacket, or a cosy faux fur coat for the cold months.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have also both been seen sporting the chic outwear style - and we know they'd approve of these top picks...

Best camel coats for autumn

Wool rich belted longline camel coat with cashmere, £149, Marks & Spencer

M&S is a go-to for winter wardrobe staples. This belted longline coat contains cashmere, so you know it's going to be super soft.

Italian virgin wool camel coat, was £359, now £287.20, Karen Millen

This camel coat from Karen Millen is so chic - and it will instantly make any outfit look smart.

Longline camel coat, £85, River Island

River Island has a great selection of autumn/ winter coats right now - but our favourite is this timeless longline piece.

Single-breasted tailored camel coat, £79.20, Warehouse

This tailored camel coat from Warehouse looks just as stylish buttoned up as it does open.

Relaxed camel coat, £205, & Other Stories

& Other Stories coats are definitely worth the investment - and the belt on this relaxed fit is so flattering.

Belted wool longline camel coat, £348, Reiss

For an elegant camel coat that you can wear with just about anything, this Reiss belted jacket is perfect.

Max Mara wool and cashmere blend camel coat, £2,300, Net-A-Porter

If you're looking to splurge on a camel coat that you'll return to every year, this is it.

