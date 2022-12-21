Lady Marina Windsor makes rare appearance in stunning dress with sweet link to Princess Beatrice

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Be it an orthodox print, a playful colour palette or a popular trend, Lady Marina Windsor always has a captivating style choice up her designer sleeve. Prince Harry's cousin attended a glamourous bash at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London the other day, and for the occasion she sported a dress by Princess Beatrice's go-to brand.

Lady Marina looked picture-perfect in a sunset-toned dress crafted by Saloni. Featuring a high neckline, short sleeves, a painterly backdrop, a dark shadow-like floral print, and frilled hems, the luxury frock has become one of the socialite's most captivating pieces.

To complete her evening aesthetic, Lady Marina wore her auburn hair down loose with a slightly off-centre parting and opted for a glowing beauty blend to accentuate her naturally pretty features.

Lady Amelia Windsor's older sister showed off her incredible number which showcased an exquisite colour palette of tangerine, blush pink, lime green and buttermilk yellow, with her followers via social media.

Lady Marina Windsor wore a dress by one of Princess Beatrice's favourite labels

She captioned the striking post, which subsequently incited fashion frenzy among her close friends: "The other day at the V&A."

Of course, Marina's fans and loved ones flocked to praise her unfailing fashion sense and penchant for quirky yet charismatic outfits. Younger sister Amelia commented: "Stunnnnn," while another friend wrote: "Beautiful Marina." A third added: "Stunning," and a fourth noted: "Oh so beautiful."

Lady Amelia and Marina Windsor share a penchant for playful style

Treat yourself to a frock like Marina's just in time for festive celebrations to commence.

Fleur Short Dress, £297, Saloni

Marina isn't typically one for the limelight and makes fewer public appearances than her sister Lady Amelia, yet when she does she knows exactly how to turn out a sartorial statement.

Last Friday, the 30-year-old smiled for a sweet selfie alongside a friend, and she looked unreal in orange. The star donned a tangerine-toned tank top layered under a whimsical dress featuring long sleeves and an ethereal marble print, curating quite the artistic look.

