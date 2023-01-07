Kate Hudson channels Hollywood glamour in belted dress with the prettiest detail The Glass Onion actress rocked the couture Huishan Zhang number

The fashion world may be her oyster, but Kate Hudson has a style vocabulary that extends far beyond the big names. The Glass Onion star graced the scene at Variety's Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors To Watch Brunch sporting an emerging designer and in short, we're obsessed.

Kate looked pretty in pink as she slipped into a blush-toned number by Huishan Zhang. The carefully crafted piece featured a sleek belted waistline, ruched panels, an ethereal scarf effect that served up a Grace Kelly aura, a V-neck silhouette and a flowing train.

She completed her feminine aesthetic by stepping out in a pair of simple black point-toe heels with a wrap-around effect and wore her sun-kissed beach waves tied back into a high bun.

A radiant makeup palette was the beauty blend of choice for the star, who picked up a honied tan while filming her latest movie in Greece.

Kate Hudson looked pretty in a pink Huishan Zhang frock

Kate isn't the first star to champion the independent label, with other well-known faces such as Christine Quinn, Sandra Oh, Katy Perry, Anya Taylor-Joy and Gemma Chan supporting Zhang's brand.

She took to social media to share a series of serene images of her latest look with fans. The post was captioned: "Such a pleasure to present our writer/director @riancjohnson with Creative Impact in Screenwriting Award @variety Creative Impact Honors at the Palm Springs Film Festival.! I could go on and on about how amazing Rian is and so could our entire cast of #glassonion as well as every person who’s had the privilege to work with him, I’m sure."

The star loves to support emerging fashion designers

She continued:" He’s such a damn great writer and as an actor you long to work with characters and dialogue that give you so much to play with. And most importantly he’s a damn great human and I’m so grateful to have a friend in him. Also…have you seen our film yet? Hope you enjoyed it. @knivesout #glassonion @netflix."

Kate is no stranger to the limelight, meaning she always has a mesmerizing new look to hand. The Hollywood veteran recently appeared on the Today Show and channeled a beloved member of the British Royal Family for the occasion. Naturally, fans were speechless.

The 43-year-old looked regal in a festive red polka dot frock by The Princess of Wales' favorite brand Alessandra Rich. Coined the 'Oversized Collar Polka-dot Silk Midi Dress, the number boasts a Victorian-style white collar with a lacey frill trim, a black pussybow and feminine ruched sleeve cuffs.

