Holly Willoughby dazzles in princess gown for exciting Dancing on Ice event

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby is partial to a princess moment yet her latest look may be the most regal of them all. The Dancing on Ice host attended a press launch for the show, slipping into a true princess gown by Nedret Taciroglu couture for the occasion.

The mother-of-three turned out her best Cinderella moment in the off-the-shoulder dress, which boasted a pretty sky-blue hue, a flowing train, a corseted waist, a sweetheart neckline and an all-over large sequin exterior.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby allows 8-year-old son to cut her hair - watch

Loading the player...

The resplendent piece was paired with some heels by René Caovilla and a dusting of diamonds courtesy of Boodles.

Holly Willoughby looked beautiful in blue sequins

The star wore her blonde hair down loose in gently curled waves and opted for a glamorous makeup palette. A velvety skin tone and a slick eyeliner flick highlighted her famous features.

The star attended a press launch for Dancing on Ice

Holly took to social media to share her evening attire with doting fans online. She captioned the sparkling post: "Sequins at the ready…Today we had the press launch for @dancingonice … It’s happening @schofe!!!!! So lovely to see all the class of 2023… can’t wait for Sunday @itv 6:30 #hwstyle dress by @nedrettaciroglu jewellery by @boodles heels by @renecaovilla."

The star loves a Cinderella moment

The dress received a warm welcome online, which came as no surprise. "You look amazing, beautiful dress," one wrote, as another said: "A beautiful dress for a beautiful lady." A third eagerly chimed in, adding: "Stunning Holly, the dress is perfect," and a fourth noted: "Wow you look stunning."

Feeling inspired by Holly's sensational sequin aesthetic? Check out this mini dress boasting the same glittering effect which is perfect for partying the night away.

Sequin Mini Dress, £38, Mango

Holly previously brightened up our Wednesday morning in a brand new outfit on This Morning and it's one the royals would love.

MORE: Holly Willoughby and daughter have rare matching fashion moment - so cute

The 41-year-old rocked a simple burgundy top by Mango, which she tucked into the waistband of a traditional tartan mini skirt in the same autumnal colours, which came from Hobbs. The £85 style is selling out super fast, so invest quickly if this is on your wishlist.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.