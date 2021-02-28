We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby ensured she made a serious statement when she returned to Dancing on Ice on Sunday. The 40-year-old This Morning presenter and co-host Phillip Schofield were forced to take a week off after the shock decision to cancel last week's show, but she certainly didn't disappoint with her latest look.

The blonde beauty looked glamorous in a red backless gown from British bridal designer Sassi Holford. The pretty dress featured a halterneck with a giant bow and a flattering fitted silhouette.

Her stunning outfit, styled by Danielle Whiteman, was completed with matching shoes from Sophia Webster and pearl earrings by Boodles.

Loading the player...

WATCH: All Holly Willoughby's stunning Dancing on Ice looks so far

Hairstylist Ciler Peksah coiffed Holly's hair in a high bun while her MUA Patsy O’Neill opted for dark eyes and nude lips.

Sharing a stunning behind-the-scenes snap, Holly wrote: "Well we made it! Tonight on @dancingonice we are off to the movies... see you on @itv at 6:15pm ... Dress by @sassiholford jewellery by @boodlesjewellery shoes by @sophiawebster."

Fans were quick to react, including Spice Girls star Emma Bunton who commented: "There she is, Wow!!" Another added: "So stunning!! Loving the red," while a third sweetly remarked: "Wow darling you are breathtaking."

The presenter returned to DOI in a bright red gown

Holly's Dancing on Ice fashion is always nothing short of sensational. She kicked off the series in style in a pink feathered Dany Atrache gown, which earned Ofcom complaints thanks to the perilously plunging neckline.

Week two saw Holly wearing a white dress from Kate Halfpenny's luxury bridal brand Halfpenny London, before mixing things up with a black Costarellos gown for week three.

Holly's Valentine's Day look was a hit with ITV viewers

One of her most memorable looks of the series has to be her icy blue dress for week four, which earned her fan comparisons to Disney princesses including Elsa from Frozen and Cinderella.

For Valentine's Day, Holly emerged in an equally breathtaking Iris Serban pink gown with a feathered hemline. We can’t decide which of her looks we prefer!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.