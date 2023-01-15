Holly Willoughby's seriously spectacular dress has to be seen to be believed The This Morning star looked beautiful for the ITV show's launch episode

Dancing on Ice is back with a bang – and so is Holly Willoughby's flawless sense of style. The This Morning host joined co-presenter Phillip Schofield to introduce the 2023 edition of the ice skating show, and fans were left floored by her beautiful dress.

Holly was a total vision in a black floor-length sequin dress, which boasted a low neckline and thin straps.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's most amazing Dancing on Ice dresses

Loading the player...

The star showed off her amazing curves in the tight-fitting mermaid dress from Rasario and wore her blonde locks in loose curls, adding dainty jewellery to finish off the look.

Holly shared a sneak preview of her look on Instagram ahead of the ITV show airing. She wrote in the caption: "And so the story of @dancingonice 2023 begins… good luck to the whole team… you got this!!!! See you on @itv at 6:30!!! #hwstyle dress by @rasario jewellery by @astridandmiyu heels by @sophiawebster."

Fans were blown away by her beauty, with one person writing: "The dress is beautiful Holly and you look so beautiful wearing it," while another added: "What a stunning dress."

A third simply commented: "Beautiful."

MORE: Holly Willoughby's spiritual secret behind new short hair transformation

We can't wait to see what DOI 2023 has in store for Holly's style! The mother-of-three is always impeccably dressed every weekend, alternating between Frozen-inspired princess dresses, slinky eveningwear and even bridal couture.

Holly looked stunning in a black sequin dress

Earlier this week, Holly attended the show's press launch and opted for a beautiful semi-sheer dress by Nedret Taciroglu.

SEE: Dancing On Ice judge Christopher Dean suffers injury ahead of launch show

The sumptuous blue number boasted a flowing train, a sweetheart neckline, and pretty silver embellishment. She added René Caovilla heels and Boodles jewellery for some extra sparkle.

Holly dazzled at the press launch

This year's edition of Dancing on Ice sees the likes of Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and TOWIE favourite Joey Essex trying their luck on the ice. The full line up was confirmed last year when the stars began their intense training schedule.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.