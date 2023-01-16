Holly Willoughby's sweet mini dress has her looking like Barbie

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It may have been a rainy and dreary January, but Holly Willoughby brought the glamour on Monday morning, dazzling fans with a brand new dress on This Morning.

Taking to Instagram ahead of the show, the 41-year-old looked beautiful in her striking pink mini dress, which came from one of her favourite luxury high street stores, L.K.Bennett.

Holly's dress is known as the 'Eliza Pink Cotton-Raffia Blend Check Tweed Dress' and costs £329. The pastel pink tone, pretty checks and flirty neckline gave us such a feminine vibe, particularly as the Dancing on Ice star added her trusty nude high heels.

The website said of the style: "Pretty in pink and cute in checks, the Eliza dress is a modern take on the little tweed dress. Crafted in Europe from a pink cotton-raffia blend plaid tweed, it has a round neck, puff shoulders, short sleeves, a real bamboo* buckle belt, and a contemporary peplum hem falling above the knee. Team it with boots now and flats when the weather warms up."

All sizes are currently available, but you need to act fast; we all know Holly's dresses always sell out, and quickly.

Holly's dress:

Eliza Pink Cotton-Raffia Blend Check Tweed Dress, £329, L.K.Bennett

Pink is BIG news right now, and is more commonly known as 'Barbiecore.' This is largely thanks to the new Barbie film which will be released in July, starring Margot Robbie. The term refers to one wearing various shades of vibrant pink, in everyday life. And now HW is in on the trend!

Mother-of-two Holly actually previously told HELLO! in 2018 that she just loves the colour pink.

The Wylde Moon founder said: "Stop being nervous about wearing pink! Stop being nervous about wearing any colour. I think we have this thing in our heads that you have to wear black because black is super super fashionable - you shouldn't be afraid of colour at all. Just be a bit proud, a bit bold and a bit confident - if not just wear some pink knickers,"

Can't say fairer than that!

