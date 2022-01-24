Holly Willoughby's ex stylist Angie Smith celebrates This Morning star in the sweetest way The stylist reminisces on past projects with This Morning star

Holly Willoughby is one stylish gal and we just love to see what she wears each day. From her draw-dropping ball gowns on Dancing on Ice to her high street wardrobe she rocks on This Morning, we want the lot.

Holly works with stylist Dannii Whiteman at the moment, but Angie Smith used to be her go-to professional until she relocated to Australia.

On Sunday evening, Angie reminisced over her past working with Holly on Instagram, when discussing the sad closure of the Telegraph's Stella Magazine. Sharing a picture of Holly on the cover that Angie had styled, she said: "So sad that @telegraphstella has left our newsstands. It was a Sunday ritual of mine when I lived in London to pour over it and now since moving to Sydney my mum sends me the best bits. So glad I got to work with them over the years."

Speaking about her professional relationship with Angie, Holly previously told HELLO!: "The day she introduced me to a pair of high-waisted black trousers, it opened up a world of shirts, jumpers, little tops and all sorts of things."

Angie shared this old cover shot of Holly on her Instagram

She added: " "I've learnt from her. I've learnt that with all of my clothes, I'm like a little sponge, it becomes more natural after you have been doing it for a long time," she said.

Angie has since relocated to Australia

Angie has carved a sought-after reputation in the world of showbiz, and has styled a forever growing list of stars, including Emilia Fox, Fearne Cotton, Emma Roberts, Daisy Lowe, Miranda Hart, Giovanna Fletcher, Lisa Snowdon and Spice Girls favourites Melanie C and Emma Bunton. Angie even consulted Dannii Minogue back in 2010 while she was on the X-Factor, and a year later for her style book, ‘My Style’.

