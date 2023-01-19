Jennifer Lopez wows in stunning Valentino gown for red carpet premiere of new romcom The star looked fabulous

It is a new year, and January may not even be over, but Jennifer Lopez has already graced us with a new project.

The star is committed to making a return to romantic comedies, having released Marry Me last year, and she is now celebrating the upcoming release of yet another romcom bound to melt hearts.

Not only did she come into the new year with a new movie, but with yet another fabulous red carpet look, as she attended the Los Angeles premiere of Shotgun Wedding, launching on Prime Video on 27 January.

For her special night, Jennifer opted for quite the whimsical gown from Valentino's Fall Winter 2022 Couture collection.

The look features a reverse element of sorts, as she has a big yellow bow tied at her waist, though it is under a sheer nude gown made of tulle, and she is merely wearing a nude bodysuit underneath.

The dress itself features long sleeves, a mock neck, long train, and its sheer fabric is swarmed with rhinestone embellishments.

The star was all smiles during her special night out

The songstress had her hair styled in a slicked back bun, and she paired the look with a yellow Tyler Ellis clutch to match the gown's neon bow, plus silver pumps.

Stylist duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn are the creative minds behind the ensemble, and some of their other A-list clients include Gwen Stefani, Sofia Vergara, Kim Kardashian, Lily Collins, Rachel McAdams, Shakira, and more.

The film promises to be quite the action-packed romcom

J.Lo stars in the movie alongside Josh Duhamel – the two play an engaged couple – and others stars in the cast are Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, D'Arcy Carden, and Cheech Marin.

Per IMDb, the plot of the action-packed romcom reads: "A couple's extravagant destination wedding is hijacked by criminals. In the process of saving their families, they rediscover why they fell in love in the first place."

