Jennifer Lopez embraces the festive mood in head-to-toe red fit

Jennifer Lopez is getting into the festive mood just like the rest of the world now that December is here, although she certainly brought her own chic spin to it.

The singer posted photographs of herself, presumably in her family home, looking sharp and ready to ring Christmas in.

She dressed appropriately in head-to-toe red, pairing a warm knit blazer with a pair of wide-legged pants, cinched in with a belt.

It was topped off with puffed heeled boots, a bag sporting her JLO branding, and a bold red lip, courtesy of her beauty brand, finished off with red visor shades.

"It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas," she penned, even sharing a picture of herself posing in front of a beautiful Christmas tree fully decked out with baubles, streamers, and even pinecones.

Her fans immediately began inundating her comments section with flame emojis galore as one of them wrote: "SHE DOESN'T AGE."

Jennifer had fans seeing red with her latest photographs

Vanessa Hudgens simply commented: "Yes it does," while Paris Hilton clearly also approved, dropping a heart-eyed emoji into the mix.

The star performer is looking forward to getting to celebrate her first holiday season married to now husband Ben Affleck and their blended family, consisting of his three kids with ex Jennifer Garner, and her two with ex Marc Anthony.

The two got their happy ending though as JLo and Ben rekindled their romance in 2021 and legally wed in Las Vegas in July.

They then enjoyed a second ceremony in front of family and friends during a three-day celebration at Ben's $8million Georgia estate in August.

The two stars are celebrating their first Christmas as a married couple

The singer is now marking the major turning point in her life with one in her career as well, recently announcing that she would be releasing her first new studio album in nine years titled This is Me…Now, inspired by the rekindling of her relationship.

