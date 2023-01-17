Jennifer Lopez looks phenomenal in high-cut bodysuit The Shotgun Wedding star is married to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is her own best advertisement when it comes to promoting her beauty products and her latest campaign photo will have fans racing to snap up her new line.

The 53-year-old looked sensational wearing a low-cut, high-rise, black bodysuit and nothing else to announce three glow essentials from her new JLo Body line. While Jennifer's glowing skin was evident, it was her famous curves that really stole the show.

The stunning photo, which saw her wearing minimal makeup with her caramel-colored hair cascading down her shoulders, was captioned: "When we say glow from head-to-toe... we mean it.

"Jennifer knew we had to make a body care line that was just impactful as our skincare line so you get the full @JLo glow effect... and that is how #JLoBody was born."

It added: "Use all 3 of these glow essentials daily for the ultimate body care routine... firm + flaunt targeted booty balm, tighten + tease ultimate body serum, smooth + seduce hydrating body cream."

Jennifer launched her skincare brand JLo Beauty on New Year's Day 2021. Her body range is described as "a clinically-tested line of bodycare" that aims "to transform not just the way you look but, most importantly, the way you feel".

Jennifer looked glowing in her high-cut bodysuit

It's been an exciting start to the year for Jennifer, who has been enjoying spending quality time with her husband Ben Affleck and their children following their first New Year's Eve together as a family unit.

JLo has been incredibly supportive of Ben, who landed a huge multimillion-dollar business deal at the start of 2023. After signing with Dunkin' Donuts, it looks like Ben is already kicking off the partnership with a brand new commercial, which also stars his wife.

Jennifer and Ben married in 2022

Spotted filming at a Medford location just last week, the loved-up-couple appeared to act opposite one another as Ben, dressed in the Dunkin' Donuts uniform, was seen taking J-Lo's order at a drive-through point.

Fans are already speculating that the upcoming commercial will make its official debut at the Superbowl in February 2023.

