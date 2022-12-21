Jennifer Lopez's $46 statement ring has us ready to bling in the New Year

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jennifer Lopez is the queen of high-low glamour, from her luxe handbag collection to her $65 movie star sunglasses . So when it comes to jaw-dropping jewelry, don’t be fooled by the rocks that she got! JLo's stunning double-band diamond-look ring costs just $45.95.

The Marry Me star rocked the budget-friendly ‘Candice’ adjustable ring by Natalie Mills for a very high profile event - the press conference before her big halftime performance at Super Bowl LIV.

And there’s a reason the stunning (and affordable!) piece fits right in with Jennifer’s luxury jewelry jewels, like her $5million engagement ring from husband Ben Affleck .

As part of Natalie Mills's fine jewelry-inspired Icon Collection, the ring, which is crafted from mirror shined high grade cubic zirconia and 24ct gold plating, is designed to mimic the look of real diamonds. It's no wonder the brand's celebrity fans include stars like Lizzo, Carrie Underwood and Kerry Washington, who wore an $80 Natalie Mills clutch to the 2022 Met Gala.

The ring is just perfect for any occasion, whether you wear it to glam up a daytime look or as the icing on a blinged-out New Year's Eve ensemble. But, guess what? It isn't the only budget-friendly 'diamond' statement look in Jen’s jewelry box!

AS WORN BY JLO: 'Grand Countess' necklace, $85 (WAS $108), Melinda Maria

The Hustlers star also loves the 'Grand Countess' necklace by Melinda Maria, which looks like it could cost thousands, but features a large pear-shaped cubic zirconia pendant… and a $108 price tag. Jen's clear crystals is sold out but there are more gorgeous shades to choose from.

