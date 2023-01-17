Michael Douglas' bold new look leaves fans saying the same thing The Ant-Man actor caused a stir with a new photo of himself

Michael Douglas had some exciting news for fans on Tuesday when he took to social media with a message and new photo of himself too.

The legendary actor - who is married to Catherine Zeta-Jones - shared the poster for his new movie, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and he was looking particularly suave.

Michael sported a new goatee beard, and his grey hair had a pink hue to it. He captioned it: "Hank Pym is back! 1 month away until Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17! Who’s ready? Can’t wait for you all to check it out and see you at the..." and added movie camera and popcorn emojis.

Not surprisingly, fans were quick to comment on his appearance and wrote: "Looking good man, can't wait," and, "you've still got it."

Many others said the same thing, that they were very excited to see the next installment of the franchise.

"I’ve been waiting soooo long lol, cannot wait," said one fan, as another quipped: "Just ordered my tickets online! Can’t wait to see this gem opening weekend."

Michael's fans were wowed by his appearance in the new promotional photo for his film

It's not just Michael's career that has gone from strength to strength, as his marriage to Catherine has stood the testament of time too.

The couple have been married for 22 years and the actress recently opened up about the secret to a successful and long-lived romance.

Speaking with Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show recently, she revealed the set-up she has in her home with the fellow actor that she considers of utmost importance.

Michael and Catherine have been married for 22 years

It was Kelly who first called out Catherine on the tip, saying: "You're big on saying marriage is… it only goes well when you have two bathrooms. Right? You have your own bathroom"

The mother-of-two quickly confirmed her belief with an excited smile, responding: "Yeah," to which the host replied: "I second this."

Kelly cheekily added: "Because, I don't know what it is about dudes… Why is there hair everywhere?" to which the No Reservations lead added: "Yeah, toothpaste, tops off..."

Then Catherine further explained: "But you know what, it doesn't have to be about – it's a bit grandiose, 'Oh we need our own bathrooms,' it's just, I'm all for man caves, girl caves. Go and party with the hot rods in the garage, go plant a few herbs in the garden."

