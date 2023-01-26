Call the Midwife's Helen George looks unrecognisable as brunette in ditsy mini dress The TV star traded her Nurse Trixie uniform for a romantic LBD

Helen George served up a stunning look on Wednesday evening to enjoy a night out with her Call the Midwife co-stars - and we're totally swooning over her sassy LBD.

The 38-year-old actress enchanted in a romantic puff-sleeved babydoll dress, featuring statement ruched sleeves and a charming sweetheart neckline. Trading in her Nurse Trixie uniform, Helen teamed her mini dress with sheer tights, amping up the glamour of her all-black ensemble with vampy knee-high boots in a patent croc print.

WATCH: Helen George debuts her new hair on This Morning

Loading the player...

Helen, who debuted her new chocolate-brown tresses earlier this week, styled her new 'do in elegant curls. As for makeup, the former Strictly Come Dancing star opted for a dramatic feline eyeliner and glossy crimson lip.

The star is known by her fans for sporting her iconic bright blonde locks, but we're loving her switch up to the dark side. Helen's fans were quick to react to her hair transformation when she dropped a selfie on Friday.

Helen looked delightful in a black mini dress

"You look absolutely gorgeous, this hair colour really suits you." A second penned: "Love the hair!!! Suits you," as a third fan agreed: "Wow you look even more stunning."

The selfie came just hours after the star sang her heart out on This Morning as she performed a snippet from the musical The King and I, along with other members of the cast.

The star is currently rehearsing for Rodger and Hammerstein's The King and I, where she will take to the stage as Anna Leonowens.The dazzling tour will commence on 4 February in Canterbury and is set to finish in Dublin on 1 July.

RELATED: 10 adorable photos of Helen George's children with co-star Jack Ashton

Helen showed fans a glimpse at her regal costume for the King and I

The TV star spoke to The One Show's Alex Jones about her upcoming role. Gushing about her experience, she told the presenter: "I've been really lucky with it, it's such a classic musical as well and a role I never thought I'd have the opportunity to play.

"The dress weighs 40 pounds, it is huge. I am starting to rehearse in the petticoat, but no one can get close to me because it comes out so far."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.