Helen George simply dazzles in sultry black ensemble - and the neckline is phenomenal The Call the Midwife star was being interviewed by Tom Allen…

Helen George is no stranger to a stunning look and on Friday it was no different when she was spotted on Virgin Radio looking sensational in the perfect little black dress.

The actress, 38, was a vision in the clip that was shared on Instagram by the station. Helen's ensemble featured long sleeves and a square collar which was punctuated by a string of beautiful pearls.

The Call the Midwife star's flawless fashion statements extend to her character on the show Trixie, which was discussed by at length by Tom Allen, who couldn't help but mention the character's iconic looks!

He said: "Trixie I think has the best wardrobe in it [Call the Midwife], I think." To which Helen replied: "She does well," and chatted about the fabulous sequined costume her character wears in the lastest series.

The star was on Virgin Radio

Friends and fans of the update couldn't wait to weigh in on the conversation and took to the comments section of the fun post.

"She’s a beautiful girl. Love call the midwife," one adoring fan wrote. A second added: "Absolutely Love this program and the engagement scene was wonderful," another penned.

A third said: "I love Helen George, wonderful actress and singer." Helen's dulcet tones were also a topic of conversation on the show and it was even revealed she was one of Elton John's backing singers years ago.

Helen is a star of the screen and stage

Helen has been putting her vocal cords to good use as she is set to star in the UK tour of The King and I in February as Anna Leonowens.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the star wrote: "Et cetera et cetera et cetera.The King and I opens February 2023 Tickets on sale now kingandimusical.co.uk"

The exciting news was penned alongside a stunning photo of the performer who posed in the most magnificent ballgown you've ever seen.

Talking about the show to What's On Stage, Helen said: "Theatre is my first love, and I am so excited to be returning to the stage for this beautiful, majestic production of The King and I.

"Anna is such a strong, passionate and determined character, and I'm going to relish bringing her to life every night, as well as giving audiences all over the UK the chance to see this peerless Broadway and West End musical right on their doorstep."

