Helen George's daughters with ex Jack Ashton are her 'beautiful' twins - photos

Helen George is back on our screens this Christmas as nurse Trixie Franklin in the Call The Midwife Christmas special.

Behind the scenes, the 40-year-old actress leads a quiet family life with her two young daughters Wren Ivy, six, and Lark, three, whom she shares with her ex-partner Jack Ashton, who played vicar Tom Hereward on the BBC drama for four years.

The pair fell for one another on the set of the BBC drama in 2014 but sadly called it quits in 2023. Confirming the news of their separation, the thespian pair revealed they were committing to co-parenting their two "beautiful" daughters. "Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter," their official statement read.

Take a look at the cutest photos of their children that Helen has shared with fans over the years. From happy family times to relaxing holidays and looks inside her kids’ nurseries, it’s clear she’s a brilliant mum to her little ones.

1 11 Sweet snap © Instagram You're never too old to go on the swings! "Peas in a pod," wrote Helen by this cute photo of dad Jack and Wren having a giggle together.

2 11 Family outing © Instagram It was an exciting day out for Wren, mum and dad at Legoland. "Best place to celebrate a 3-year-old’s birthday!" said Helen. "Thank you @legolandwindsor Wren had the best day, her mother is still recovering from the Haunted House though."

3 11 Wren vows to be quiet Helen's ex Jack previously shared an adorable video of young Wren toddling around a supermarket ahead of Remembrance Sunday. Encouraging her to say 'poppy' after they picked up a pin, the youngster vowed to be quiet during the two-minute silence... but her dad had a hard time believing her.

4 11 Fancy dress © Instagram Top marks for amazing Halloween costumes for Helen, Jack and Wren here. The trio dressed up as The Addams Family to celebrate the fun event.

5 11 Baby number two © Instagram Parenthood doesn't get much more special than this! "The bump, Wren and far too many Cornish pasties," Helen wrote beside this picture of her daughter kissing her baby bump.

6 11 Getting the nursery ready © Instagram Here we saw Helen and Wren getting little Lark's nursery ready for her arrival. Helen said: "The Toniebox has become pretty important in our house, a massive part of Wren’s bedtime routine which we’re now introducing to the baby. I’ve lost count of how many of these I’ve given to friends and family over the years as gifts. Wren’s current favourite Tonie is Paddington, and I’m a sucker for Matthew Macfadyen’s dulcet tones reading The Snowman."

7 11 Introducing Lark © Instagram Helen beamed as she showed off her newborn daughter to the world in this picture on her Instagram age. She wrote: "Our second little bird. This is Lark. We should probably stop there so we don’t end up with a Goose."

8 11 Christening party © Instagram Baby Lark attended her own baby shower! Helen revealed: "When your baby turns up early for her own baby shower, welcome to the world little one. What an amazing day, we have the best friends."

9 11 Precious photo © Instagram Aw, what a sweet snap of dad Jack and his two little girls. We adore the way Wren looks at her daddy! Helen posted: "One man, two birds."

10 11 Lark's first birthday © Instagram Helen shared this sweet photo of her baby Lark on her first birthday, writing: "One year with Lark x."