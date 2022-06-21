Helen George looks beautiful in sparkling backless dress The Call the Midwife star looked gorgeous!

Helen George had an eventful weekend, as the star marked her 39th birthday on Sunday, and she shared her dazzling outfit for the night of celebrations.

The Call the Midwife star had a private venue for a birthday dinner on her big day, and she looked absolutely stunning a slinky backless black dress that perfectly highlighted her figure. In a series of snaps, Helen glided through the venue and shared a kiss with her boyfriend Jack Ashton, who wore a black polo top.

The mum-of-two also had a more intimate celebration, as she shared a photo of Jack with a traybake cake, seemingly offering it to the pet dog.

The pair then enjoyed a small meal out with their daughters, Wren and Lark, where Wren became fascinated with a wall that allowed children to colour in the figure painted on.

In her caption, the star joked: "A weekend of celebrations, spoiled, grateful, and feeling loved. Unlike my liver."

Her fans then wished the actress a happy birthday, with one penning: "Oh sweetheart amazing wish I could have been there."

Helen looked gorgeous in her outfit

A second shared: "What an amazing weekend it was, was worth the sore head! Well done you and @jackjashton on organising it all."

A third added: "Sounds like the perfect celebration," and a fourth commented: "Happy birthday! May your day be filled with love and laughter!"

Helen is known for her show-stopping fashion and last month, when she confirmed that she would be returning as Nurse Trixie in the next series of Call the Midwife she stunned with her outfit.

Dressed in a chic powder blue maxi, the actress appeared to be in great spirits as she posed for photos alongside Laura Main and Stephen McGann at the BFI and Radio Times Television Festival.

The star had a more intimate gathering ahead of the dinner

The series - which has been renewed for seasons 12 and 13, airing in 2023 and 2024 respectively - will also be the "first time in a few years" that Call the Midwife is being filmed without COVID restrictions.

Helen recently told Radio Times: "What's nice is we're not going to have COVID restrictions for the first time in a few years, which will be wonderful."

