Helen George debuts major hair transformation you won't believe

Helen George is known by her fans for sporting her iconic bright blonde locks but on Friday the star debuted a major hair transformation - and you won't believe it.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Call the Midwife actress, 38, shared a candid selfie rocking brand new brunette hair. It's safe to say the star looks just as stunning with her new chestnut-hued tresses which were styled in beautiful mermaid waves for the photo.

Captioning the snap Helen simply penned a black love heart but friends and fans had more than a few words for the star and left a slew of messages in the comments section.

Helen looks incredible with her new hair

One fan wrote: "You look absolutely gorgeous this hair colour really suits you." A second penned: "Love the hair!!! Suits you." A third penned: "Wow you look absolutely more stunning."

The selfie came just hours after the star sang her heart out on This Morning as she performed a snippet from the musical The King and I, along with other members of the cast.

She is set to star in the show as Anna Lewonnes in the UK tour of the production which kicks off in February. The classic show will see the Helen glammed up to the nines for the role which includes her wearing an incredible dress weighing 40 pounds!

Helen's costume weighs 40 pounds!

Talking about the show to What's On Stage, Helen said: "Theatre is my first love, and I am so excited to be returning to the stage for this beautiful, majestic production of The King and I.

"Anna is such a strong, passionate and determined character, and I'm going to relish bringing her to life every night, as well as giving audiences all over the UK the chance to see this peerless Broadway and West End musical right on their doorstep."

