Pamela Anderson reveals she gained 25lbs writing her memoir The Baywatch star is also releasing a Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story

Pamela Anderson has revealed that the stress of writing her own memoir, Love, Pamela, caused her to gain 25 lbs.

The Baywatch star – who didn't use a ghostwriter for her upcoming book – admitted that she had a "physical reaction" to penning her life story and began to see her weight gain as a "puffy suit of armor" that protected her. "It was crazy, but I had a physical reaction to telling my story," the 55-year-old said on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday.

WATCH: The official trailer for Pamela Anderson's anticipated Netflix documentary

"It was almost like I was hanging on to something — it was a protective… my puffy suit of armor. I don't know what it was — I was thinking it was some kind of protection."

Pamela did lose weight once she finished her memoir, but at one point, she thought her body was changing because she was "just getting old".

The actress revealed that even her mom, Carol Anderson, quizzed her daughter on why she wasn't showing off her famous figure anymore.

Pamela lost her 25 lbs weight gain after she finished her memoir

"I just felt like, 'What figure?' You know, I was just kind of joking," Pamela added. Speaking of her mental health during the writing process, Pamela admitted that reliving her past took its toll.

She said: "I was a mess at that time, so I kind of liked that I peeled back everything: No makeup, nothing like that, and I thought, 'You know what? If you like me like this — if you like me at my worst, maybe you like me.'"

Pamela's book and documentary will detail her marriage to Tommy Lee

It's not just a memoir that Pamela is releasing, she also has a tell-all Netflix documentary about her life, which promises to be "raw and honest," dropping on January 31.

Pamela, A Love Story, is set to chronicle her small-town, Canadian roots, her path to fame, and her relationship with Tommy Lee, including the trauma of her and her ex-husband's stolen X-rated tapes, which made over $75 million in sales, none of which the couple ever received.

