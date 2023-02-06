Taylor Swift dazzles in sequin co-ord at the Grammys and we’re obsessed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sunday night saw the 2023 Grammy Awards take place in LA, and as usual the red carpet was full of the music industry’s biggest stars stepping out in iconic outfits.

Taylor Swift won Best Music Video for her directorial debut, the 12-minute version of All Too Well: The Short Film, and we’d also award her with best dressed of the night for her stunning sequin co-ord by Roberto Cavalli.

Taylor Swift wears Roberto Cavalli at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards

The dazzling two-piece came in midnight blue, perhaps paying tribute to her latest album. It featured a high-neck crop top and fitted floor-length skirt, both adorned with delicate silver sequins.

The 33-year-old star completed the look with her signature red lip, an inky smokey eye and her hair tied back to show off a pair of statement sapphire and diamond earrings. Continuing with the Midnights theme, she even had matching metallic blue nails.

Taylor has us dreaming of our own blue sequin outfits, and the high street happens to have several pieces you can invest in to get the look.

Sequin high neck long sleeve top, £47.20, Coast

We love Coast’s high-neck long-sleeve sequin top in midnight blue styled with a pair of contrasting wide-leg trousers. It could be worn in multiple ways, paired with matching sequin pieces or a navy skirt.

Velvet sequin cut-out back mini dress, £55, Warehouse

We’ve also found this gorgeous blue sequin dress at Warehouse. It features a similar high-neck long-sleeve cut but comes in a mini length.

Topshop glassy sequin cami, £26, and matching maxi skirt, £45, ASOS

Or emulate Taylor with Topshop’s blue sequin co-ord. This would be amazing for everything from party season to a statement holiday look.

