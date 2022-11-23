Best sequin blazers to ring in the Christmas party season

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sequins are back and better than ever for the Christmas party season – and we're not mad about it. Taking your party wear from so-so to SO chic, the sequin blazer is trending right now, and for good reason.

Adding some much-needed glitz and glamour to your wardrobe, nothing scores compliments quite like a sequin blazer with plenty of sparkle, trust us. Feeling inspired? River Island, Marks & Spencer, ASOS and more are embracing the sequin blazer trend and there are plenty of dreamy designs that you can shop separately or as part of a Christmas-ready co-ord. Go festive – but make it fashion.

Sequin Stripe Blazer, £89, River Island

Why pick one colour when you can wear them all? River Island's rainbow sequin blazer definitely brings the wow factor.

Relaxed Sequin Ruched Sleeve Blazer, £69, Marks & Spencer

Cut to a relaxed fit, you'll turn heads in this party-ready sequin blazer which features ruched sleeves and a shawl collar. It strikes the perfect balance of laidback and luxe.

Champagne Gold Sequin Relaxed Fit Blazer, £89, Sosandar

Does it get more decadent than a champagne-coloured sequin blazer? We think not.

Purple Sequin Blazer, £89, River Island

One half of River Island's sequin-covered suit, you're sure to stand out in this purple sequin blazer.

Green Oversized Sequin Blazer, £96, ASOS

ASOS' oversized sequin blazer comes in the perfect festive shade. For extra style points, team it with the matching sequin mini skirt – both are on sale right now.

Black All Over Sequin Tweed Blazer, £77, Oasis

You can never have too many sequins – case in point, this glistening style from Oasis.

Pewter Sequin Blazer, £179, Mint Velvet

The definition of Instagrammable, this sequin blazer is coated in the prettiest pewter sequins

White Sequin Blazer, £104.25, Warehouse

This might just be the ultimate Christmas party outfit! We'd recommend coordinating this white sequin blazer with the matching trousers from Warehouse, plus metallic silver heels and statement earrings.

Pink Sequin Blazer, £275, Nadine Merabi

No one does sequins quite like Nadine Merabi! We can't take our eyes off of this iridescent pink sequin blazer which takes on different colours in different lights.

Oversized Grey Sequin Blazer, £76, ASOS

We're loving the tuxedo-style laps on this sequin blazer.

