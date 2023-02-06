Alex Scott makes surprise appearance at the Grammys in figure-hugging daring dress The presenter stunned in her gown which she accessorised with silver Versace heels

It was a history-making night at the Grammys for many stars such as Beyoncé, Viola Davis and Kim Petras, but also for our very own Alex Scott, who attended the Los Angeles ceremony for the first time.

Her appearance wasn't without drama, as the BBC presenter detailed on her social media her "epic journey" to her fans, later revealing that they had "managed to get off the flight and scrub up alright" just in time to attend the glamorous event.

"I want to scream like a big kid, I am that excited," she revealed on her Instagram Stories.

For her big day out, Alex showed off her slender physique in a silver sequinned halter neck dress that featured a high slit on the left side.

The star shared several photos of herself getting ready for the big night out

To complete her look, the 38-year-old wore a pair of incredible silver Versace platforms. As for her hair and makeup, Alex opted for loose waves and chose a smokey eye with incredible fake eyelashes that made her eyes stand out.

Alex wasn't the only star flying the British flag at the Grammys. Also in attendance were Adele, Harry Styles, Sam Smith and Olympian Tom Daley.

It was a night of big wins for the former One Direction singer, who won Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry's House. Adele, on the other hand, was nominated for six awards and took home one for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song Easy on Me.

The presenter dazzled on the red carpet

Her biggest shock of the night, however, was meeting actor Dwayne Johnson.

During her acceptance speech on stage, the singer sweetly dedicated her win to her son Angelo, whom she rarely speaks about in public.

"I really was just looking forward to coming tonight," she said. "I just want to dedicate this to my son, Angelo."

"I wrote this first verse in the shower when I was choosing to change my son's life," she explained. "He's been nothing but humble and gracious and loving to me the whole time."

