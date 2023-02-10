Claudia Fogarty's LOVE necklace is £700 but we've found some cheaper alternatives

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Love Island bombshell Claudia Fogarty is proving to be quite the style star on this year's winter edition in South Africa.

From her glitzy bikinis in the daytime to her glam outfits in the evening, there's always a regular fixture - and that's the 'love' necklace around her neck.

The 28-year-old daughter of iconic race car driver Carl Fogarty wears a Tiffany & Co. Love necklace, and it's still available to buy for £700. It also comes in silver and rose gold as well.

Claudia wearing her Love necklace on Love Island

The 'Paloma' style pendant is a part of a bigger collection that's inspired by the street art of New York City. The graffiti designs feature heartfelt expressions, all captured in the designer’s own handwriting.

You can choose various words, from peace to kiss.

RELATED: If you love Samie's necklace on Love Island here's how to shop it

But if Tiffany & Co. is a little out of your budget, have no fear. We've shopped around for a few necklaces that will give you a similar vibe but for a whole lot less.

Best Love word necklaces to get the look for less

Sydney Evan Love word necklace, £272, MyTheresa

Abbott Lyon Love word necklace, £79, Abbott Lyon

Rachel Jackson Love word necklace, £75, Anthropologie

Love word necklace £30.69, Etsy

Claudia is currently coupled with Casey on the show, but we're yet to find out if their relationship turns into 'love'. But she went into the villa with hopes of finding the one, saying: "I’m 28, I’m not getting any younger and I’ve been single for eight months, so I feel ready to settle and find ‘the one’. I’m done with the ‘bad boys’, I just want to find my person and now is the right time."

When asked about what her dad thought about her signing up to the show, she said: "He was really for it. My dad said he was really proud and to take the opportunity to find

someone that’s not a d***head, that’s exactly what he said to me."

SHOP NOW

Samie Elishi's sunglasses on Love Island: Shop her hexagonal Ray Ban sunglasses

How to transform your garden into the Love Island villa

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.