How to transform your garden into the Love Island villa - 14 easy steps

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Love Island is back (finally) and the villa is bigger and brighter than ever - even Iain Stirling said so.

The Love Island villa has relocated from Spain to South Africa over the years, and now it is back in Spain, but this time it is based in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar in Majorca, which is close to Palma and Alcudia.

READ MORE: ​​We've found the Love Island bean bags and they're cheaper than you might think

RELATED: 11 of the best garden hot tubs for summer 2022

The Love Island villa is famed for its vibrant furniture, neon lights, but most importantly, the iconic fire pit and bean bags, and this year is no different.

But you don’t have to jet all the way to Spain, and sign yourself up for the ITV dating show to enjoy the villa grounds.

We have searched high and low for outdoor essentials to recreate the villa in your own back garden.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

1. Bean bag

Bean bags are a failsafe piece of garden furniture in the Love Island villa year in and year out.

Whether you are wanting to bask in the summer sun, or enjoy a relaxing evening al fresco, you are bound to make the most of these outdoor props no matter your age.

Bean Bag, £43.99, Amazon

RELATED: 12 comfy outdoor bean bags that are still in stock

2. Hot tub

The Love Island villa may be fitted with a large swimming pool, but it is also known to have a jacuzzi in previous years - think back to Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s first date.

For those who want to fill their outdoor space a Lay-Z Spa is the solution, and we guarantee you will make the most of this investment all summer - and for many years to come.

Lay-Z-Spa Miami 4 Person Hot Tub, £299.99 (Was £514.99), JD Williams

RELATED: 11 of the best garden hot tubs for summer 2022

3. Firepit

The firepit is, arguably, one of the most iconic elements in the Love Island villa, after all, it is where every coupling up, and dumping, takes place. This year, there are appears to be two firepits outside.

Not only is the firepit symbolic of the dating show, but it is practical for those brisk summer evenings when the chill starts to set in. And for those who aren’t in the Spanish sun, a fireput in the garden is a no brainer.

La Hacienda Pittsburgh Fire Pit, £159, Homebase

RELATED: 35 best patio heaters & fire pits for your garden to keep you warm in 2022

4. Outdoor lights

The Love Island contestants spend the majority of their time outdoors, come day or night, which is why lighting is essential.

In the show you can see Festoon Lights draped around the outside areas, which creates a cosy ambience, and a setting you can recreate in your outdoor space too.

Solar Outdoor 20 LED Festoon Lights, £69.50, Oliver Bonas

RELATED: 23 best outdoor lights to make your garden truly magical this summer

5. Colourful cushions

We can’t think of the Love Island villa without thinking of vibrant cushions in the signature fuschia pink, electric blue and canary yellow shades.

For those on a budget, but looking to give your outdoor space a new lease of life, a vibrant cushion will do the trick.

Waterproof Outdoor Garden Furniture Cushion, £8.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

6. Round day bed

Every year, whether it is in the main villa or Casa Amor, a day bed has been a key feature.

However, sneak peek into the villa shows this year’s day bed is circular, and not rectangular.

Rattan sun lounger island, £437.99 (Was £779), Mano Mano

7. Bar stool

The Love Island villa has an impressive kitchen, which is said to be the biggest one yet. Where there is an outdoor kitchen, there is a breakfast bar and bar stool.

Whether you are revamping your interiors or garden furniture, a bar stool is a great way to modernise any space.

Milano Bar Stool, £79 (Was £89), Cult Furniture

8. Sun lounger

No villa, or outdoor space come summertime, is complete without a sun lounger - or two.

At a quick glance the Spanish villa has a wooden adjustable lounger, which you too can invest in for your home and while away the summer months on.

Outdoor Rattan Reclining Sun Lounger, £109.99 (Was £119.99), The Range

9. Neon signs

The villa is filled with neon signs inside and outside the villa.

If you want to spice up your outdoor space, you can select from neon signs, which have words or phrases already set up, or create your own phrase to pin around the home.

Cocktails Neon Sign, £120, Oliver Bonas

10. Outdoor Mirror

Of course the villa is fitted with plenty of mirrors for the Islanders. Not only do they allow the contestants to keep a check on their appearances throughout the day and night, but they can also give the illusion of a larger outdoor space - not that this year’s villa needs it.

Whether you have a balcony, or large garden, a mirror will be a feature you will not regret.

Zanetti Outdoor Mirror, £89, Furniture Village

11. Sun lounger cushion

To keep the theme of the Love Island villa a vibrant lounger cushion is a must.

Not only will this outdoor accessory make your tanning time more comfortable, but it is an affordable way to brighten up your garden too.

Argos Home Sun Lounger Seville Outdoor Cushion, £30, Argos

12. Outdoor garden sofa

Like most Love Island villas outdoor sofas take prime place in the grounds, whether it is the main seating area around the firepit, or the smaller seating areas around the garden.

Whether you are hosting a garden party, have a large family, or are looking to fill some space in your garden, a sofa is an essential.

Rattan 8 Seater Modular Garden Sofa, £1,499.99 (Was £2,999.99), Primrose

13. Champagne Flute Glasses

In the first episode of this year’s Love Island, the contestants were popping bubbles and cheersing with metallic flutes.

For your next romantic meal al fresco, or garden party, it is worth investing in these luxe-looking glasses.

Champagne Flute Glasses, £14.75, Amazon

14. Sun Lounger

If you are looking for extra seating space in your garden, the Love Island villa has left you spoilt for choice.

This year, the Love Island villa has a whole host of seating options, from the sofa, the bar stools to in-pool recliners and sun loungers, but it also has solid white seats too.

Tramontina Octo Sun Lounger, £549.99 (Was £599.99), Robert Dyas

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.