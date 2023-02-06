Samie Elishi's sunglasses on Love Island: Shop her hexagonal Ray Ban sunglasses with 20% off 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Love Island star Samie Elishi has become quite the style star during the 2023 series based in South Africa, with fans obsessed with her Tory Burch choker necklace, her impressive swimwear collection and her go-to sunglasses.

Instantly recognisable thanks to the iconic Ray-Ban signature on the right lens and the RB initials on the left, fans will have noticed that Samie is wearing a pair of hexagonal Ray-Ban sunglasses that are a big hit with the fashion influencers on Instagram in recent years.

Samie's gold-rimmed sunglasses are called the Jack pair, and they aren't cheap, costing £137 and come in 10 different colours.

The slim metal frame is a new riff for the brand, which became a cult classic with the aviator shape

At the time of going to press, you can get 20% off the hexagonal sunglasses as seen on Samie by using the promo code VC-0FO6M, making them just £117. A nice little saving for you there!

Jack hexagonal sunglasses, £137, Ray-Ban

In the latest recoupling, Samie chose Tom Clare, after the 22-year-old footballer from Skelmersdale in Lancashire told her that he was starting to like her "a lot".

The 22-year-old senior estate agent co-ordinator was obviously smitten with the way he wooed her, and chose to couple up with him around the firepit.

Prior to going into the villa, she said "I'm a really honest person and I have no filter. I won't take rubbish from anyone, especially when it comes to guys."

Consider yourself warned, Tom.

