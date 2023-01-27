Faye Winter's gorgeous knitted dress on This Morning - we've tracked it down for you

Faye Winter looked like the cat who got the cream as she visited Holly and Phil on the This Morning sofa to discuss the world of tweakments.

The former Love Island star and influencer looked gorgeous on Thursday morning as she chatted about the ITV documentary which aired that evening, aptly titled Botched! Inside the Beauty Industry.

The 27-year-old TV personality dressed to impress for the daytime talk show, opting for a Reiss cream knit dress which is still available to buy now. Hurrah!

Priced at £198, it's not a cheap purchase but the classic design means you'll be wearing it for years to come.

Faye Winter discussing tweakments with Holly & Phil on This Morning

Blended with wool yarns and hints of cashmere, the Sutton dress is designed for comfort in winter. The off-the-shoulder neckline and the midi length makes it a great dress to wear with knee-high boots or court shoes. It's such a versatile dress it could be worn for dinner, for the boardroom or for a special occasion.

Sutton cream knit dress, £198, Reiss

SHOP: Best knitted dresses to shop now

Faye was inundated with support after her appearance on the documentary, and she took to Instagram to thank her fans. "I really want to say thank you for the love today. It hasn't gone unseen. I really appreciated every single message from each and every one of you has sent me. It's been unreal … What I say in those programmes and every interview I've done, yes, I'm not getting anymore filler in my face for the time being anywhere else, but I am going to be keeping my lips the same size."

She continued: "Obviously if I choose to change my mind in five years or ten years time or in two years time, then that's up to me and that's what I want you guys to understand. It's your body, you can do what you want. I will keep you informed on any work I get done because I'm a very open person but just make sure you guys get it done properly."

SHOP: Best lip plumpers - tried and tested

The Love Island star revealed on This Morning that she did not realise how big her lips looked while on the dating show until she came out and her parents told her that the inflated pout made her look "silly."

Faye went on to explain how she went on to get her lip filler dissolved, saying: ''Instantly I could see them going down, I had smaller lips again, but I had very wrinkly lips.

"I had to have 0.5ml put back in as there was no elasticity in my lips anymore. But this is the look I always wanted. This is the look I thought I had.

"I only needed 0.5 - I needed a medically trained professional."

The Exeter-based star urged people who want to have facial "tweakments" to seek a medical professional rather than just a beauty therapist.

