Loved Lana's cut-out date dress on Love Island? We've tracked it down for you

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lana Jenkins, one of the favourites on this year’s Love Island, looked a vision on her date with new boy Casey O'Gorman in a stunning cut-out mini dress from Hunza G.

While Lana has wowed in a variety of jaw dropping looks this season, this dress is one of her best yet, and left viewers wanting details of where they can get their hands on something similar - and for this, we have good news.

SHOP: Love Samie from Love Island’s designer necklace? We’ve found it – and the best lookalikes too

Lana was glowing in the statement little brown dress

SHOP: Love Island’s Zara is a goddess in diamante mini dress and we’ve found the best lookalike

Not only is Lana’s Pretty Woman inspired dress in stock online, but it is also currently on sale - leaving you even less reason not to get your hands on it.

Get The Look

Hunza G 'Pretty Woman' Dress, £164 (WAS £235), MyTheresa

SHOP NOW

The 25-year-old makeup artist, who recently admitted to dating Hollyoaks star (and I'm a Celebrity runner up) Owen Warner, confessed that her head had turned after her date with the handsome recruitment consultant - leaving her future with her current partner, Ron Hall, in question.

SHOP: 8 best plus-size date night dresses for a sizzling Valentine's day

The Luton native is known on the show not only for her kind and sensitive demeanor, but also for her impeccable fashion sense, and we are betting she will be one of 2023's Love Island breakout style stars. We can already smell the incoming clothing deals…

VIDEO: Love Island's Shaq opens up about his job as an airport security officer

Loading the player...

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.