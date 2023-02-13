Victoria Beckham shares iconic 90s fashion look - and wait until you see David The former Spice Girl turns heads in stunning throwback snap

If there's one thing that we love, it's a throwback snap, and the lady that does them so well is Victoria Beckham.

The stunning mother-of-four launched her 90s nude lip collection as part of her Victoria Beckham Beauty line and explained on Instagram that the look she used to don during that era was the main inspiration for the sultry tones. Speaking of VB and her beauty - check out her favourite beauty buys below.

In the snap, VB is wearing one of her iconic little black dresses, with Hollywood style black shades, her nude lip and of course, her posh pout. Husband, former Manchester United footballer David Beckham, was also in the snap and we couldn't help but smile at his look! He rocked floppy curtain hair, shades and a simple polo top; worlds away from his suave look of today!

Check out Victoria's throwback snap

The fashion mogul may be known for her daring, sometimes colourful threads now, but we all know that back in the day, the little black dress was her trademark.

Victoria is known for her love of black dresses over the years

Reflecting on her iconic little black dress, Victoria, 48, famously later revealed: "The first dress that I wore in the Spice Girls, which everybody thought was a little black Gucci dress, was actually from Miss Selfridge - it wasn't a little back Gucci dress."

Fashion has always played a big part in Victoria's life, and she works hard to be able to juggle her business with her family. "I'm very lucky to have a job that doesn't feel like a job; it's my passion. So I love going to work," she previously told Harper's Bazaar.

"But with the kids, both David and I are really hands-on. Yes, I'm up early working out but one of us will do the school run and we always try to be home by dinnertime. We're very strict about that when we're in London – at 6pm we are all together, eating dinner, talking about our days. We communicate a lot – we're a very close family."

