Pamela Anderson's cut out Victoria Beckham dress will seriously turn your head The star of Pamela, a Love Story on Netflix looks so chic in her VB dress

Victoria Beckham has dressed an amazing array of celebrities with items from her fashion label, and her latest collaboration is one that fans just went crazy over.

Taking to Instagram, VB shared an image of the beautiful Pamela Anderson, wearing one of her creations. The blonde beauty donned a slinky blue dress that was cut at the midriff and showed off Pamela's incredible physique.

David Beckham's wife wrote: "#VBMuse @PamelaAnderson wears look 26 from the #VictoriaBeckham Spring Summer 2023 collection for @WWD.."

We are in awe! And we weren't the only ones.

Fans took to the comments section to give the dress, and the former Baywatch star, a big thumbs up. One wrote: "That is awesome! After what she went through I am glad you have her modelling your beautiful fashion. Way to empower!" Another follower added: "Pamela Anderson is a forever icon. Love her and love this collaboration." A third quipped: "@pamelaanderson love this on you and for you. Loved the Netflix documentary! Brava!"

Pamela looking show-stopping in red at the Netflix premiere

Pamela: A Love story is available to watch on Netflix now and has been the number one most watched show in many countries.

Her new documentary is finally a way of Pamela telling her story in her own words. The show’s official poster says “She defined a decade, now she will define herself”. Her sons exclaimed their support on her official Instagram page, with Dylan Jagger Lee commenting: “Love you!! Time to tell your story” and Brandon Thomas Lee said: “It is YOUR TIME!!!."

Viewers have been loving the actress after seeing her on the tell all documentary. She's also having a fashion and beauty revival! The hashtag #pamelaandersonhair has amassed an incredible 45 million views on TikTok. Her signature loose updo became the hairstyle of 2022 after the launch of the Disney+ series Pam and Tommy starring Lily James.

