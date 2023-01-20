Victoria Beckham's daring fishnets could be her best look to date

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham spiced up her date night with her husband David Beckham on Thursday evening with a semi-sheer fishnet look that you will be seeing everywhere soon.

The fashion mogul took to her Instagram to share a rare insight into her romantic private life with David and her stunning selfie turned heads. Victoria posed in black netted stockings, a tiny little black dress and killer heels – but with a fun twist. The hosiery, which is from her own Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2023 collection, featured a fun floral motif. The 48-year-old then threw on a casual unassuming tailored jacket which transformed the daring look into an enticing but totally wearable ensemble that you'll love!

Victoria demonstrated exactly how to style the daring leg-baring look – sharp tailoring with a sophisticated burgundy manicure for a super polished appearance. The mother of four captioned her snap, "Date night!!!", and was ready to go.

Victoria's fish net stockings sent ripples across social media

The former Spice Girl shared additional photos of Alexa Chung modelling her stunning netted tights in British Vogue to celebrate her upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 edit.

"Those tights are amazing!" cooed one fashion fan, while another gushed: "I fell in love with this look! Where can I purchase one please?"

Alex Chung modelled the same tights for British Vogue's Victoria Beckham Fashion shoot

Victoria's creative take on plain fishnets has been regarded as "stunning" and fans have fondly reminisced about the look that was originally made popular by 1980s icons. "Reminds me of Madonna, looking fabulous," added another fan.

If you love Victoria's unique look and can't wait to buy your own, head to Amazon and ASOS for these special picks.

Bold English Rose Fishnet Tights, £4.50 / $5.57, Amazon

The Simply Joshimo Store at Amazon offers thirty different styles of beautifully patterned floral and fishnet black tights. We're after the 'Bold English Rose' style – it's fashion forward and we haven't seen anything like it on the high street.

Curve Web Fishnet Tights, £11 (was £13.50) / $15.50 (was $18), ASOS

The size-inclusive range at ASOS CURVE offers these lovely web-patterned tights in sizes 16 – 24 and better still, they are on sale right now.

Never one to be predictable, Victoria recently pulled out all the stops with a frothy pink maxi dress. The slinky frock had her Instagram fans dashing to remark: "OBSESSED!!! It's giving the early 2000s in all the right ways!!!"

