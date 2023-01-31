Harper Beckham's Prada bag is so extra - we know Victoria will be borrowing it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We always love seeing little Harper Beckham on Victoria and David Beckham's Instagram and love her outfits just as much!

On Monday evening, the former Spice Girl took to the social media site to share a series of snaps of herself and her daughter, and we think you'll agree, they look wonderful.

Victoria and her family were in Miami for singer Marc Antony's wedding and the stylish set looked fab for the nuptials. VB wore a pale pink maxi ruffle dress from her eponymous label's SS23 collection, and 11-year-old Harper rocked a strapless violet, lilac and deep blue ombré gown alongside white trainers which was quite the modern contrast.

Harper and Victoria looked beautiful

If you look a little closer, you may be able to see Harper's handbag, which was baby blue and she wore it slung casually over her shoulder. We think it looks like it could be the 'Re-Nylon mini bag' from Prada. It costs around £950 and went perfectly with her frock.

Harper's bag:

Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon mini bag, £950, Prada

Victoria herself is a fan of Prada and often steps out in the brand's accessories. In 2020, she sported a laid-back look, which saw her ditch her favourite high heels for a very statement pair of ankle boots, worth a cool £685 from the Italian designer. Some might even say they are a modern take on the platform footwear the Spice Girls were known for in the nineties.

In 2013, Victoria spoke of her admiration for designer Miuccia, who heads up Prada and Miu Miu.

"I'm lost for words when I talk about her," she told Elle magazine. "Her collection is always so relevant, she does it every season. You can't wait to see it, not only what the clothes are like, but also what the hair is like, what the make-up is like, what the accessories are like. How many brands do that? She's another level. I'd love to see the world through her eyes."

With this notion in mind, we bet she will be pinching Harper's bag!

