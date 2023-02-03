Victoria Beckham's sassy mini dress and slinky tights make her look like a supermodel The wife of David Beckham looks amazing in a fabulous new frock…

Victoria Beckham loves sharing her latest dresses from her own fashion collection with her followers and on Thursday evening, the mother-of-four did just that.

She uploaded an Instagram video of herself rocking a brand new mini dress which is ideal for the current temperatures. The navy blue dress is part of her latest drop and she teamed it with black tights as well as an uber-trendy pea coat.

She said as she walked towards the camera: "So, I might be getting a little overexcited, but the sun is shining out and so for me, this new pre-collection dress, it feels perfect for this time of year.

"Now, I am going to wear a coat over the top, because I don't believe it's as warm as it looks. But, I'm ready for some summer dressing!"

Victoria Beckham wowed in the sleek mini dress

She put on her coat, and said: "And here it is with my coat over the top. For those of you who thought I was crazy and thought I was going to go out literally in a summer dress. I love the fact it's really short, so I'm going to wear it all summer. But then, I can throw this oversized peacoat over the top. I think this looks super chic for this time of year."

The world famous fashionista has spoken!

The designer loves a sophisticated slinky number

The former Spice Girl began her Victoria Beckham label back in 2008. She first launched a womenswear line consisting of figure-hugging dresses featuring statement zips, in organzas, silks and taffetas. Some critics were initially doubtful, but the star has impressed some major industry names over the years.

In 2013 Victoria Beckham launched its e-commerce website and opened its flagship store on London’s Dover Street the following year.

The brand self-identifies as "the modern woman’s true wardrobe", priding itself on creating pieces that are "versatile and wearable yet rooted in a distinctly luxury sensibility that ignites the imagination".

Even the royal household has recognised VB's work, in 2017 she was awarded an Order of the British Empire for her services to the fashion industry.

