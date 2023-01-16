Victoria Beckham's bombshell dress is a style you've never seen her in before

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Monday afternoon, Victoria Beckham wowed Instagram fans in the most stunning pink ruffled dress we've seen in ages.

The mother-of-four took to her page to present the item, which is from her upcoming collection and we absolutely loved the pink, floor length, ruffle dress she showed off. The sleeveless style was ultra feminine and we loved the elegant ruffled. With her hair swept back, it looked like it fitted the former Spice Girl like a glove.

Captioning the snaps, VB wrote: "Monday morning fitting! New Summer collection for a special occasion x #VBSS23 coming soon!! VB."

Fans were quick to comment. One follower wrote: "Queeeen!" Another quipped: "One classy lady!" and a third said: "OBSESSED!!! It's giving the early 2000s in all the right ways!!!"

We can't wait until he drops online. But in the meantime, here's a fab lookalike.

Get the look!

Red plunge neckline ruffle maxi dress, £85, Club L London

It's hard to remember the style icon that is Mrs Beckham without her world famous fashion label. The brand was set up by Victoria herself back in 2008. She first launched a womenswear line consisting of figure-hugging dresses featuring statement zips, in organzas, silks and taffetas. Some critics were initially doubtful, but the singer has impressed some major industry names over the years.

In 2013 Victoria Beckham launched its e-commerce website and opened its flagship store on London’s Dover Street the following year. Even the royal household has recognised Victoria Beckham's work, in 2017 she was awarded an Order of the British Empire for her services to the fashion industry.

Victoria is at home on the catwalk

Some famous fans of the label include Eva Longoria and Meghan Markle – both close friends of the fashion designer – but they're by no means alone in their appreciation for the cult label. Other celebrities who have worn pieces by Victoria Beckham include Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Kate Winslet.

