Louise Redknapp turns up the heat in daring cropped ensemble The former Eternals member used to be married to Jamie Redknapp…

Louise Redknapp is a self-confessed fashionista and on Thursday, the pop star shared a sneak peek at one of her most stylish looks to date.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former Eternals star, 48, was captured posing up a storm for her brand new collection with Peacocks. The sensational snap saw the star dressed in a stylish cropped blazer and a pair of medium-blue denim jeans.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp unveils her vampy new haircut - and wow

Loading the player...

Captioning the post, she penned: "Picture editing for @peacocks_fashion." In the photo, the star wore her brunette tresses in an ultra-stylish topknot and accessorised the glam ensemble with a pair of chunky gold hoops, a gold ring, and a wide gold bracelet.

Louise looked so fabulous

After the stylish glimpse, Louise headed out for a fun evening where she reunited with her 9-5 co-star and former Love Island contestant, Amber Davies, watching her in Back to the Future in London's West End.

Following the show, Louise shared a gushing message about her friend. She wrote: "@amb_d you were amazing and the cast and show is outstanding. Loved every minute of it," alongside a clip of Amber taking her final bow.

TRENDING NOW: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo's ex shares inspirational message about breakup

The exciting evening out followed Louise's cheeky message to fans after she was caught rocking a rather provocative T-shirt which was adorned with an iconic line from her most popular song Bitchin’.

Louise enjoyed a night at the theatre

The line read: "Stop your bitchin," and was worn by the star as she winked for the camera.

Louise confessed she's never afraid to opt for a daring look, and opening up exclusively to HELLO! about her fashion sense, revealed: "For me, if I feel that things are fitting me right, if I feel they cling and they're loose in the right areas and the right places, you feel sexy, you feel confident, you feel ready to take on whatever room you're walking into.

GET THE LOOK: Louise Redknapp's £35 sultry leather blazer looks so expensive

LOUISE FASHION: Louise Redknapp is picture-perfect in gorgeous sheer ensemble

"It can be as simple as jeans and a T-shirt. I never overcomplicate fashion, I always keep it simple. You need 12 essentials in your wardrobe and that's it and then just mix and match".

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.