Louise Redknapp teases fans with strappy ensemble - and she looks unrecognisable The former Eternals band member was married to Jamie Redknapp

Louise Redknapp has always been able to put together the perfect red carpet-ready look and on Friday, she teased fans with an unrecognisable photo ahead of the upcoming Brit Awards.

The stunning snap showed the former Eternals singer, 48, at the awards back in 1997, which saw her sport a Marylin Monroe-inspired ivory corset dress that featured tiny spaghetti straps and a keyhole cut-out. Louise was also sporting a fabulous perm in the shot!

Captioning the throwback photo, she said: "Wow this was a few years ago! @brits, [white love heart emoji]. Maybe I'll recreate this tomorrow," alongside a laughing face emoji.

The star accessorised looked with a chunky silver watch, a subtle bangle and a silver ring. Louise also pinned a red ribbon on one of her straps, a symbol for aids awareness.

Whilst the doting mother hasn't given any other clues as to what her stunning look will be on Saturday night, as she steps out at this year's awards, we know she is a self-confessed fashionista and previously told HELLO! how her friends go to her for her for fashion advice.

She said: "My girlfriends always come to me and say, 'Can you help me? I'm going out What should I wear?' and I always put them in something and they go 'I can't wear that my shoulders too wide' or 'it's too tight here' or 'no that shirt is too oversized', and I'm like can you promise just trust me just wear it and let me know how you feel and then the next day they go 'oh my god, I felt so great and I loved it and I felt fabulous'.

She also explained her rules for putting together a camera-ready outfit. She said: "For me, if I feel that things are fitting me right, if I feel they cling and they're loose in the right areas and the right places, you feel sexy, you feel confident you feel ready to take on whatever room you're walking into and so I think clothes are really important because they play a big part in your confidence.

"It can be as simple as jeans and a T-shirt. I never overcomplicate fashion, I always keep it simple."

