Elizabeth Hurley dons show-stopping gown for heartfelt reason

Elizabeth Hurley is known for her daring fashion from tiny bikinis to gorgeous gowns, and on Saturday she reshared a striking image from her past.

The model, who is a passionate campaigner around breast cancer, shared a video from The Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign where those who had breast cancer spoke about the community they had found. Elizabeth was one of those featured in the video, and she shared it alongside a photo of her at a fundraiser where she wore a dazzling halterneck dress.

The gorgeous pink gown perfectly highlighted her flawless physique as she accessorised with a pair of sparkling earrings and bracelet.

In a touching caption, she said: "I love this video- a beautiful sentiment from @esteelaudercompanies employees and partners that reaches far beyond the breast cancer community to every cancer community.

"As the Global Ambassador of The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, I am proud to help honour and recognise all those touched by cancer on this World Cancer Day. It's #TimeToEndBreastCancer."

Elizabeth threw back to a stunning outfit

Her fans sent dozens of supportive messages in the comments, with one saying: "Elizabeth, you are the best Ambassador for the ELBCC worldwide. You are working at an honourable project. Respect for you!"

A second complimented: "You are a perfect woman, the most perfect of all time!!!!" and a third added: "Always a beautiful doll!"

A fourth wrote: "Thank you for always being such a wonderful ambassador for such an important cause!!" and a fifth posted: "So admirable and so beautiful."

The model is known for her daring looks

Earlier this week, Elizabeth once again proved how glamorous she can be as she posed in a sequined dress for a stunning black-and-white portrait.

For the portrait, the model donned a long-sleeve, fully sequined gown with a mock neck and plunging keyhole cut-out, plus her hair was styled in her go-to soft waves.

"Come up and see me sometime," she cheekily suggested in the caption, alongside a red heart emoji, and fans didn't hesitate to joke they would quickly take her up on the offer.

"Every post you make gives me Bond Girl vibes and I'm here for it!" one fan aptly wrote in the comments section under the post, as others said: "Oh! Wouldn't that be a dream come true!" and: "Very nice black and white photo," as well as: "Who wouldn't? You look stunning."

