Elizabeth Hurley is a goddess in white bikini for exciting announcement Model and actress Elizabeth Hurley is also a successful businesswoman

Elizabeth Hurley is a woman of many talents with numerous acting credits under her name as well as her own swimwear business, which launched a new product.

Making sure it was modelled to perfection, the 57-year-old donned the mesmerising robe that was covered with tropical prints. However, it was the first photo that really grabbed the attention of her fans, as she posed with the robe fully open while styling out a tiny white bikini that highlighted her svelte figure perfectly.

Elizabeth stared sternly down the camera while posing by the coastline, before adopting a more playful pose for other photos.

One sure her resembling a Greek goddess as she stood against a stone column while another featured her strutting into a sun-drenched location with the gown trailing behind her.

Introducing the product to her fans, she said: "Lo! A wondrous new robe from @elizabethhurleybeach The Parrot Robe. V limited edition." She also attached a link to her website and a string of heart emojis.

Her followers were blown away by the show-stopping images as one called her "unreal" and a second dubbed her a "queen".

Elizabeth wowed in the series of photos she shared

A third enthused: "I love the pics lady!" while a fourth commented: "Goddess of a woman," and a fifth teased: "You know how much of a distraction you are when you dress like that."

Elizabeth is well-known for her stunning bikini photos and last months her fans could not get over her beauty as she shared some striking images from a recent photoshoot.

"One Celestial bikini- three filters," she said while showing off her toned abs and radiant complexion in the pictures.

"Most Beautiful woman in the world," replied one. "My God, is this woman a true Goddess or what," added another. Meanwhile a third penned: "The celestial bikini looks awesome in any of the filters, you have a gorgeous body."

The star consistently wows with her beauty

Over the years, Elizabeth has received plenty of interest in her exercise and beauty regime, but as it turns out, the former model has a very laid-back approach.

Back in December, The Royals star appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and revealed that she doesn't actually work out. Asked how many days a week she hits the gym, Elizabeth replied: "None. Sorry."

In previous interviews, she has spoken about using the little things for people to get fit such as climbing the stairs or walking an extra station before getting on the tube.

