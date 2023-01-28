Elizabeth Hurley hailed a 'goddess' in radiant bikini photos The 57-year-old star of The Royals has been called a 'goddess' by fans

Elizabeth Hurley is being hailed a "goddess" after she shared several new photos on social media. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 57-year-old posted a bikini snap edited with three different filters, which she captioned: "One Celestial bikini- three filters." Showing off her toned abs and radiant complexion in the pictures, Elizabeth's 2.5million followers were quick to shower her with compliments.

"Most Beautiful woman in the world," replied one. "My God, is this woman a true Goddess or what," added another. Meanwhile a third penned: "The celestial bikini looks awesome in any of the filters, you have a gorgeous body."

Over the years, Elizabeth has received plenty of interest in her exercise and beauty regime, but as it turns out, the former model has a very laid-back approach. Back in December, The Royals star appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and revealed that she doesn't actually work out. Asked how many days a week she hits the gym, Elizabeth replied: "None. Sorry."

The former model rocked the celestial bikini from her beachwear collection

Prior to the interview, in 2017, the mum-of-one told Red:

"Of course, like everybody, there are times when my jeans are too tight, and I'll think, 'Ok, I'll only have one slice of toast and I won't have that bag of crisps today', and that's normal. But we do have to watch our weights and we do have to keep it down for health. It's not about being skinny, but a healthy weight."

Elizabeth Hurley has a very laid-back approach to fitness

She added: "I have five flights of stairs in my house… That's the sort of exercise that's very good for us - running up the stairs instead of walking, walking an extra stop before you get on the tube; all are good. If you have a dog - get out and walk them. We don't all have time or want to go to the gym - I don't go to the gym, but I'm quite active…"

