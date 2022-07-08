Elizabeth Hurley reveals secret childhood skill that keeps her fit at 57 Who knew?

Elizabeth Hurley regularly posts jaw-dropping bikini selfies on her Instagram, leading followers to wonder how she maintains her showstopping figure at 57.

On Thursday she gave a rare insight into her childhood, revealing the lifelong hobby that keeps her in shape – and it's not what we were expecting! The actress shared a photo of her cycling proficiency badge, which she earned in the 1970s, proving she's always been into cycling – so that's how she maintains her stellar legs!

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley showcases her dance moves in a bikini

Cycling proficiency is cycle training, normally taken around the age of 11, to ensure bike riders are equipped to take to the road on two wheels.

Over the years, Elizabeth has shared various photos of herself enjoying bike rides, though the swimwear designer is normally wearing a bikini for her cycling adventure, which suggests she isn't working too hard on her bike!

That said, her cycling prowess could be credited for her wow-worthy body. Cycling not only provides a good cardio workout, it also increases muscle strength and flexibility too, as well as improving posture.

Liz Hurley showed her cycling prowess on Instagram

Elizabeth has been open about her love of wellness, which also likely contributes to her sensational figure. In February 2022, the actress visited a wellness spa in Austria for what she called a "detox," which included physio appointments, IV infusions and footbaths.

She checked into the wellbeing hotspot after tearing the ligaments in her ankle meant she was sofa-bound for two months.

Liz Hurley loves to ride bikes in her bikini

At the time she wrote: "Lying on the sofa for two months, followed by a month of limping around in an air boot, meant that I basically became a slug. I don’t weigh myself but my jeans were objecting violently to being done up so something had to be done."

We think Elizabeth always looks fabulous!

