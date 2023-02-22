Jessica Simpson showcases her toned legs in stylish mini skirt The Do You Know singer was celebrating her dad's birthday

Jessica Simpson has shown off her great sense of style yet again in a couple of photos which she posted to her Instagram.

The Texan singer, who recently shocked fans with photos of her in a vintage jacket from her teenage years as a cheerleader, posted the photos which showed her celebrating her father's 65th birthday with her family to the social media site on Tuesday.

Jessica's photo of her with her family

In the two photos, the A Public Affair artist can be seen wearing a classic little black dress. The actress paired this with a gold and glittery jacket, and some lovely just below the knee black leather boots which highlighted her toned legs.

The 42-year-old, who recently underwent a non-surgical facelift, captioned the photos which showed her posing with her sister Ashlee, mom Tina, and dad Joe, as well as with her husband Eric Johnson and her eldest daughter Maxwell: "My beautiful family together forevermore. I am proud of us for all that we have accomplished unconventionally with pure honesty."

Jessica and Eric have three children, Maxwell, ten, Ace, nine, and Birdie, three. The singer's adorable kids take after her musical talents, as can be seen in the video below.

WATCH: Jessica Simpson's children try out playing the drums

Loading the player...

"I love each of you exactly as you are…unconditionally, completely, fully, entirely, and endlessly," she continued on her most recent post. "Happy 65th Birthday Dad!!! Bein’ loved by you has given purposeful soul to my life."

Jessica then added the date "2/18/2023", suggesting the photos were taken on Saturday and that this was a retrospective post looking back at her father's birthday.

Only a few of weeks ago, Jessica took to Instagram to celebrate her mother Tina's 63rd birthday, and amazed fans with both her, her sister and her mother's youthful looks.

Friends and fans of the pop singer were full of compliments for Jessica and her family this time too.

Jessica's second family photo

"Love all of you, and happy happy birthday Joe!!!" commented actress Odette Annable.

"Beautiful family inside and out!" added celebrity stylist Rita Hazan.

MORE: Jessica Simpson shares secret to weight loss amid 'hurtful' criticism

Meanwhile one fan said: "Such a beautiful family. I love how your parents still get along and put you all first."

While another wrote: "Beautiful!" before adding in reference to Jessica's daughter Maxwell. "Maxi is a mini you."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.