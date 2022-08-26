Jessica Simpson sizzles in bikini and Rapunzel-length hair

Jessica Simpson displayed her 100lbs weight loss in another stunning bikini photo on Thursday.

SEE: Jessica Simpson highlights toned legs in tiny shorts

The 42-year-old looked sensational posing in a dark brown two-piece that highlighted her tiny waist and sculpted physique while chilling in her hotel room. The singer is currently enjoying a kids-free vacation in Mexico with her husband Eric Johnson.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jessica Simpson shares shocking financial confession

It wasn't just her bikini that stood out in the pretty photo, Jessica's almost Rapunzel-length hair was hard to miss too and looked incredible cascading down her chest in loose waves.

She accessorized with oversized sunglasses, a large-brimmed hat, a Western-style belt around her hips, and towering platform heels that elongated her toned legs.

MORE: Jessica Simpson has fans seeing double in new poolside picture

MORE: Jessica Simpson steals the show in sensational looks for new fashion range

Explaining her eye-catching adornments, Jessica captioned the photo: "Without three kids needing me to hurry, I had the time to accessorize the bikini. It is the little things that make me happy."

Fans rushed to compliment Jessica on her head-turning appearance, with one responding: "You look amazing! Gorgeous!"

Jessica wowed fans with her bikini photo

A second said: "You are still one of the most beautiful women on the planet." A third added: "LOVE this look. You rock it!"

The mom-of-three has always been open with fans about her journey to self-care and self-worth, previously explaining that she has gained and lost 100lbs three times after pregnancy and that it took "hard work, determination, self-love," to get to where she is now.

Earlier in 2022, she posted a picture of herself in a bikini and admitted: "I enjoyed a good proud cry today."

Jessica has lost 100lbs

The businesswoman shared that she doesn't, "really look at it as, like, a weight loss journey, I think it's a journey of empowerment and self-love and acceptance".

"It's one of those things [where] we all want what we can't have. We all want the body type that we aren't [and] that we can't change. So, it's about accepting and loving ourselves for who we are," she said.

Speaking to UsWeekly, she added: "For me, I have done that at every size [and] I just feel every woman should be celebrated."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.