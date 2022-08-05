Jessica Simpson highlights toned legs in cut-off shorts – wait 'til you see her boots The Dukes of Hazzard star looked amazing

Jessica Simpson sent her fans into a tailspin when she shared a gorgeous photo of herself rocking a tiny pair of Daisy Dukes shorts.

The 42-year-old looked sensational in the denim cut-offs, which showcased her incredibly sculpted legs. She teamed them with a camouflage T-shirt, a pair of oversized black shades, and a wide-brimmed black hat worn over her wavy blonde hair.

Jessica's outfit was in aid of a day of thrift shopping. Captioning the photo, she wrote: "Thriftin'! Wish me luck! Can't wait to share my quick finds on stories when I get back home."

But it wasn't just her shorts and toned legs that caught her fans' attention, her platform black ankle boots also saw them flooding the comment section of her post.

"LOVE your boots," replied one. A second said: "Those booties are so cute I LOVE everything about this outfit."

A third added: "You look incredible as always and your legs are [fire]." A fourth said: "Beautiful! And look at those legs!! Would love for you to share your workout routine and what you’re eating!"

Fans were blown away by Jessica's sculpted legs

The mom-of-three has always been open with fans about her journey to self-care and self-worth, previously explaining that she has gained and lost 100lbs three times after pregnancy and that it took "hard work, determination, self-love," to get to where she is now.

Earlier in 2022 she posted a picture of herself in a bikini and admitted: "I enjoyed a good proud cry today."

Jessica gained and lost 100lbs with each of her pregnancies

The businesswoman shared that she doesn't "really look at it as, like, a weight loss journey, I think it's a journey of empowerment and self-love and acceptance".

"It's one of those things [where] we all want what we can't have. We all want the body type that we aren't [and] that we can't change. So, it's about accepting and loving ourselves for who we are," she said.

Speaking to Us Weekly, she added: "For me, I have done that at every size [and] I just feel every woman should be celebrated."

