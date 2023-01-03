Jessica Simpson shocks fans as she wears jacket she had when she was a 13-year-old cheerleader The star, 42, has been displaying her 100lbs weight loss in the last months

Jessica Simpson took a trip down memory lane this week and delighted fans as she modelled an old jacket she first owned when she was just 13 years old.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the mother-of-three shared a selfie showing her smiling at the camera whilst showing off her "head cheerleader letter jacket".

"Found my 8th grade head cheerleader letter jacket," she wrote alongside the selfie, taken inside her car. Friends and family loved the photo, with Paris Hilton sharing a love eyes emoji and sister Ashley remarking: "Yes! Go Vikings!"

Others, however, were shocked that Jessica, who recently underwent a non-surgical 'facelift', was still able to wear it after 30 years.

"Honest question - is this you today wearing the jacket or a photo from 8th grade?? You're not aging!" one remarked, whilst another added: "You look like a teenager without the black eye makeup."

"Unrecognizable," a third follower wrote, whilst another resonated with her post: "I am 60 and still have my letterman Majorette jacket!!"

The star donned her eighth grade jacket

Many others shared their concern over her post, explaining that fitting into adolescent clothes was "not something to be bragging about".

"Just curious what kind of message it is sending to your daughter when you as a fully grown woman are proud to fit into your adolescent clothes. It's not realistic for most people. I am glad you have found a way to lose weight that works for you, but there are so many messages this sends and most aren't healthy," wrote a fan.

Jessica has opened up about her weight in the past, recently telling Extra's Terri Seymour that she will never get used to the public's obsession with her weight.

Jessica and her eldest daughter posing together during a recent trip to Aspen

In September, Terri quizzed the star: "Why are people obsessed with your weight and how you look? Have you gotten used to it?" to which the 42-year-old replied: "Oh, gosh, no. Would any woman?

"I've been criticized, and it hurts, but I've been every weight and I've been proud of it. I decided, 'Okay, everybody is going to talk about my weight all the time, I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance'," she continued.

"I went to a nutritionist, and I needed to get my eating habits right," she revealed, before explaining that she feels healthier than ever now.

"I have a lot more energy and I get to wear all the clothes that are in storage," Jessica said of her slimmer figure.

