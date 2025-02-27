Dopamine-boost buys under $50 in the Nordstrom sale: Everything you need for a spring refresh

With the gloom of winter finally starting to pass - can you believe the clocks will "spring forward" soon? - I'm ready to refresh my home and my wardrobe with some fun, joyful and colorful buys.
As someone who literally shops all day as my 9 to 5, I can tell you that Nordstrom's sale has some amazing deals. I found 10 for my wish list from the likes of Converse, MAC, BaubleBar, Voluspa, Le Creuset and SKIMS - and they're ALL under $50. Yes, really!
- Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers, $35.75 (45% off)
- MAC Squirt Plumping Gloss Set ($52 Value), $20.40 (40% off)
- SKIMS Stretch Cotton Rib Tank Dress, $30 (Up to 50% off)
- Mali + Lili Evelyn Bag, $27.20 (60% off)
- PURSONIC 7-in-1 LED Light Therapy Beauty Device, $39.99 (20% off)
- BaubleBar Julie Crystal Tennis Bracelet, $24.99 (56% off)
- Le Creuset Mini Round Baking Dish, $22 (31% off)
- Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Knit PJs, from $35.54 (Up to 55% off)
- Voluspa Wildflowers 3-Wick Candle, $21 (25% off)
- DIFF Becky II Cat Eye Sunglasses, $31.50 (65% off)
Keep scrolling for a list of my favorite deals. And if you don't agree with my picks, feel free to browse the entire under $50 sale. From my experience I guarantee you'll find at least one deal that tempts you.
How I chose the best (and brightest!) Nordstrom sale deals
When selecting my fave deals to share with HELLO! readers in this edit, I considered:
- The joy factor: Fun and gorgeous pieces for your wardrobe and home were my top priority.
- Price: I've only included buys that are under $50 on sale.
- Popularity: Based on the last few seasons, I know what brands and items HELLO! readers want to shop most.
- Availability and stock: There's nothing worse than trying to shop something only to find it's sold out, so I've looked for items that have lots of size, color, or model options in stock.
My picks for the best Nordstrom sale deals under $50
Here are 10 things to shop now to get a jump on spring...
When are the Nordstrom sales?
I'm happy to say you can find great deals at Nordstrom year round, but there a few other exclusive discount periods that you'll want to know about:
- Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale: The lowest clearance prices, with even deeper discounts on items that are already on sale.
- Nordstrom Anniversary sale: BIG discounts on new arrivals. This famed sale is so popular because it has discounts on brand-new items for a limited time.
- Black Friday sale: This deal extravaganza, held annually the day after Thanksgiving, runs through Cyber Monday.
What's Nordstrom's shipping policy?
Nordstrom is famous for its customer service – you can have same-day pickup (in store or curbside) and almost anything can be shipped within the USA for free (yes, Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico, too!)
Nordstrom has international shipping, too, but it's done through global e-commerce provider Borderfree. The process is integrated into the Nordstrom site, though, so you'll see prices and your final total in your country's currency.
Why you should trust me
After five years on the HELLO! Online shopping team and over a decade writing about fashion – celebrity and otherwise – I've come full circle as an expert in Nordstrom shopping .
As a Washington State native, I grew up with Nordstrom as one of my dream department stores, with its high-end style and awe-inducing department store layout. (For a little bit of Nordys history, the first-ever Nordstrom was located at 1st & Pike in Seattle, although it launched in 1901, a little bit before my time.)
And now I'm lucky enough to browse the virtual racks for a living! I have a eye out not only for what's a great Nordys deal but also what our readers are looking to add to their wardrobes.