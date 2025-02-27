Dopamine-boost buys under $50 in the Nordstrom sale: Everything you need for a spring refresh

With the gloom of winter finally starting to pass - can you believe the clocks will "spring forward" soon? - I'm ready to refresh my home and my wardrobe with some fun, joyful and colorful buys.

As someone who literally shops all day as my 9 to 5, I can tell you that Nordstrom's sale has some amazing deals. I found 10 for my wish list from the likes of Converse, MAC, BaubleBar, Voluspa, Le Creuset and SKIMS - and they're ALL under $50. Yes, really!

Keep scrolling for a list of my favorite deals. And if you don't agree with my picks, feel free to browse the entire under $50 sale. From my experience I guarantee you'll find at least one deal that tempts you.

How I chose the best (and brightest!) Nordstrom sale deals

When selecting my fave deals to share with HELLO! readers in this edit, I considered:

The joy factor: Fun and gorgeous pieces for your wardrobe and home were my top priority.

Fun and gorgeous pieces for your wardrobe and home were my top priority. Price : I've only included buys that are under $50 on sale.

: I've only included buys that are under $50 on sale. Popularity: Based on the last few seasons, I know what brands and items HELLO! readers want to shop most.

Based on the last few seasons, I know what brands and items HELLO! readers want to shop most. Availability and stock: There's nothing worse than trying to shop something only to find it's sold out, so I've looked for items that have lots of size, color, or model options in stock.

My picks for the best Nordstrom sale deals under $50

Here are 10 things to shop now to get a jump on spring...

1/ 10 SKIMS Stretch Cotton Rib Tank Dress, From $30 (Up to 50% off) © Nordstrom From $30 (Up to 50% off) at Nordstrom Why I think it's a great deal: "I’m a big fan of SKIMS - everything I’ve ever bought has been so soft and comfortable, and has a flattering fit, too. I can confirm that a cotton rib tank dress from SKIMS is a great piece to add to your wardrobe. If bold purple isn’t your style, it's also available at Nordstrom in black or grey."

2/ 10 Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Knit Pajamas, from $35.54 (55% off) © Nordstrom From $35.54 (Up to 55% off) at Nordstrom Why I think it's a great deal: "A good night’s sleep is essential, especially in today’s busy and unpredictable world, and a great pair of cozy pjs helps make my bed my happy place at the end of a stressful day. Nordstrom’s Moonlight Eco Knit Pajamas are top rated, with shoppers giving them an average of 4.6-stars."

3/ 10 BaubleBar Julie Crystal Tennis Bracelet, $24.99 (56% off) © Nordstrom $24.99 (56% off) at Nordstrom Why I think it's a great deal: "BaubleBar is one of my favorite affordable jewelry brands, so when I saw this cute tennis bracelet - they’re trending for spring, you know - I just had to add it to my wish list."

4/ 10 MAC Squirt Plumping Gloss Duo ($52 Value), $20.40 (40% off) © Nordstrom $20.40 (40% off) at Nordstrom Why I think it's a great deal: "MAC’s viral plumping gloss can be yours for 40% off! The kit, worth $52, comes with two full-sized glosses - one clear and one in the shade ‘Amped’. For only about $10 each at this sale price, who could resist?"

5/ 10 Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star sneaker, $35.75 (45% off) © Nordstrom $35.75 (45% off) at Nordstrom Why I think it's a great deal: "Converse Chuck Taylors are trending - but honestly they’re a classic that really never goes out of style. Update your wardrobe in an instant with this silver pair - I'd team them up with a summer dress or cropped jeans."



6/ 10 DIFF Becky II 56mm Polarized Cat Eye Sunglasses, $31.50 (65% off) © Nordstrom $31.50 (65% off) at Nordstrom Why I think it's a great deal: "Everyone looks good in cat eye sunglasses - I have quite a few pairs myself - and these pink shades will give a fun pop to any look, whether you’re at the beach or downtown shopping. For just around $32, they’re a real steal."

7/ 10 Voluspa Wildflowers 3-Wick Tin Candle, $21 (25% off) © Nordstrom $21 (25% off) at Nordstrom Why I think it's a great deal: "I’m putting away my winter-inspired candles and am ready to usher in the new season. This Voluspa 3-wick coconut-wax blend candle is colorful and cheery with the scent of wildflowers, golden poppy, ambrosia, herbs, blue agave and citron. Dreamy!"

8/ 10 PURSONIC 7-in-1 LED Light Therapy Beauty Device, $39.99 (20% off) © Nordstrom $39.99 (20% off) at Nordstrom Why I think it's a great deal: "If you want a spring glow-up but don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on an LED device, let me introduce you to Pursonic’s 7-in-1 gadget. The affordable USB rechargeable device is an at-home facial treatment designed to help improve firmness, brighten your skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles - all for under $40."

9/ 10 Mali + Lili Evelyn Vegan Leather Belt Bag, $27.20 (60% off) © Nordstrom $27.20 (60% off) at Nordstrom Why I think it's a great deal: "How pretty is this soft faux leather purse - and it’s under 30!? The belt-style bag with chic curved lines, has an adjustable strap so you can comfortably wear it as a shoulder bag, too. I love the gold chain detail and the black and white dotted inside lining - so cute."

10/ 10 Le Creuset Mini Round Baking Dish, $22 (31% off) © Nordstrom $22 (31% off) at Nordstrom Why I think it's a great deal: "I personally cannot resist a Le Creuset deal - the French glazed cookware is so gorgeous in person and the colors are just *chef's kiss*. For spring, I’m eyeing up the mini-round baking dishes to add to my collection - they’re adorable, go from oven to table to dishwasher, and are perfect for a single serving size."

When are the Nordstrom sales?

I'm happy to say you can find great deals at Nordstrom year round, but there a few other exclusive discount periods that you'll want to know about:

Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale: The lowest clearance prices, with even deeper discounts on items that are already on sale.

Nordstrom Anniversary sale: BIG discounts on new arrivals. This famed sale is so popular because it has discounts on brand-new items for a limited time.

Black Friday sale: This deal extravaganza, held annually the day after Thanksgiving, runs through Cyber Monday.

What's Nordstrom's shipping policy?

Nordstrom is famous for its customer service – you can have same-day pickup (in store or curbside) and almost anything can be shipped within the USA for free (yes, Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico, too!)

Nordstrom has international shipping, too, but it's done through global e-commerce provider Borderfree. The process is integrated into the Nordstrom site, though, so you'll see prices and your final total in your country's currency.

Why you should trust me

After five years on the HELLO! Online shopping team and over a decade writing about fashion – celebrity and otherwise – I've come full circle as an expert in Nordstrom shopping .

As a Washington State native, I grew up with Nordstrom as one of my dream department stores, with its high-end style and awe-inducing department store layout. (For a little bit of Nordys history, the first-ever Nordstrom was located at 1st & Pike in Seattle, although it launched in 1901, a little bit before my time.)

And now I'm lucky enough to browse the virtual racks for a living! I have a eye out not only for what's a great Nordys deal but also what our readers are looking to add to their wardrobes.