Emily Andre stuns in silky white mini dress for date night with Peter in Dubai

Emily Andre pulled off the ultimate surprise for her husband Peter Andre last week. The family of six travelled to Dubai during the half term to celebrate the singer's upcoming 50th birthday in style and it's clear to see that Emily packed a series of unbelievable outfits for the occasion.

Last week, the mother-of-two was the ultimate bombshell in a tangerine two-piece, but on Wednesday, Peter showed off never-before-seen photos from the holiday and one saw Emily looking stunning in a silky white mini dress for a date night. In the video below, Emily looks like a supermodel as she models the look for Peter.

WATCH: Emily Andre stuns in mini white dress

The photo, taken inside a lift, shows the couple posing together, with their arms around each other. Emily looks incredible in the white dress, which she perfectly accessorised with gold sandals. It's yet to be revealed where her exact dress is from, but this River Island halter neck dress is a very good lookalike.

The couple looked stunning ahead of their date

As for her hair, the doctor opted to wear it straight and kept her makeup natural, as she always does.

The dress perfectly showed off her fresh tan from the Dubai sun, and made a bold statement next to Peter's smart black smart trousers and shirt.

Get Emilys look

White halter neck dress, £37, River Island

After sharing the snaps to his 1.8 million followers, Peter posted a video montage showing incredible clips and photos taken during their time away.

"Thank you thank you Emily, Claire, Laura and @onthebeachholidays for helping organise the most beautiful surprise birthday celebrations. I know I've bombarded you with videos but I can't tell you how grateful I am for this unforgettable time with my family.

Emily surprised Peter with an incredible family trip to Dubai with their family

"I am back home now and smiling from ear to ear. Theo actually cried when we left and said it was the best ever (apart from being in Australia with my mum). I'm not 50 yet, can I do it again next week ?????. Unforgettable," he wrote.

In the clip, his youngest children, Theo and Emilia can be seen splashing around in a swimming pool, as well as the whole family having fun in a water park.

The couple have been married since 2015 and share two children together

