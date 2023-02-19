Emily Andre is the ultimate bombshell in stunning tangerine two-piece Emily is married to TV star Peter Andre

The Andre clan jetted off to Dubai earlier this week to mark Peter's milestone 50th birthday, and on Saturday, Emily turned heads in a figure-hugging ensemble.

In a string of photos shared to Instagram, the mother-of-two appeared in high spirits as she posed alongside Peter's 15-year-old daughter, Princess.

WATCH: Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh's love story

Emily, 33, resembled a glowing goddess in her tangerine-orange two-piece which featured a ruched maxi skirt and a matching off the shoulder top.

The brunette beauty accessorised with a pair of nude block heels, a sleek white manicure and a glossy hairdo. Princess, meanwhile, looked ultra-glam in head-to-toe white. Stunning!

Emily looked flawless

Captioning the photos, Peter penned: "Trying to do our best pose for a night out [laughing face emoji] @atlantistheroyal... more to come."

Emily and Peter were also joined by Junior, 17. Like father, like son, the Slide hitmaker looked seriously suave in a smart black suit which he teamed with a pair of comfortable trainers.

Fans flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the Andre family, with one writing: "You all look amazing, but Emily looks absolutely stunning what a gorgeous looking family you all are," while a second noted: "Emily looks like a royal."

The couple tied the knot in 2015

"Beautiful family photos have a lovely night," enthused a third, and a fourth added: "Beautiful family, Princess & Junior look just like you."

Emily's glitzy night out with Peter comes after the family paid tribute to the Mysterious Girl singer in the sweetest way. As part of his surprise birthday celebrations, Peter was presented with a lavish birthday cake featuring a triple-tiered design, a coating of turquoise frosting complete with polka dots and decorative palm trees.

The words 'Happy 50th Birthday,' were inscribed on a white banner across the front of the enormous sweet treat.

Peter with his sensational cake

For the special unveiling, Peter cut a dapper figure in a bright orange polo top, whilst Emily looked picture perfect in a ruffled boho summer dress.

The loved-up couple were joined by Princess, Junior, Amelia, nine, and Theodore, six. In a bid to protect their privacy, the devoted parents blurred out their youngsters' faces.

