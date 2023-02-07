Emily Andre rocks thigh-split dress and leather boots - and Peter has the best reaction

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Emily Andre, 33, delighted her followers over the weekend when she served up a stunning and striking new look in a bold printed dress and thigh-high boots.

The ever-fashionable wife of Peter Andre shared a photo to her Instagram page, looking studious in a white and green geometric-printed shirt dress. Complete with an open collar, a figure-flattering waist belt and an elegant midi length, Emily's colourful ensemble stood out as she reclined in a chair inside an aesthetics clinic.

The NHS doctor slipped into a pair of knee-high leather boots and appeared to carry a slick leather handbag at her side in a chestnut brown hue.

We couldn't stop looking at Emily's princess-like hair, which fell down to her waist in natural waves.

Dr. Emily styled out a striking geometric print dress

"In the boss’s chair (well, I’m still big sis so I’m allowed) thanks for having me @drtmacdonagh @azthetics.uk," wrote the mother-of-two, who paid a visit to her brother Tom's clinic.

Peter was quick to react to his wife's stunning snap, commenting a flame and red heart emoji beneath her post - and Emily's fans echoed his delight at her pretty patterned dress.

"You look lovely, love your dress," commented one fan, as another penned: "Looking beautiful Emily," while several others asked where she bought her effortlessly elegant ensemble.

Emily's 'Geo Print' shirt dress is from Karen Millen, but has sadly sold out. If you're hoping to snap up a similar find, we love these statement print dresses for eye-catching officewear.

GET THE LOOK

Floral Shirt Dress, £127.20, Karen Millen

Jigsaw Geo Georgette Dress, £60, Karen Millen

Emily, who shares children Amelia, eight, and Theodore, five, with husband Peter, previously told HELLO! that she credits her 16:8 fasting routine – eating for eight hours of the day, and fasting for the other 16 - for her slim frame.

Emily credits a 16:8 fasting routine to her healthy glow

"I've been doing it for years and years and years, before it was trendy," she told us. "I didn't really realise I was doing it, but I think that's partly the way I've managed to stay a similar shape after having kids. It works for me."

