Emily Andre dazzles in elegant satin dress for emotional occasion

Thursday night saw Peter and Emily Andre, along with Pete's children Princess and Junior, get dressed up for the annual Caudwell Children Butterfly Ball.

While Pete and the kids looked undeniably stylish, it was Emily who stole the show in a floor-skimming, tight-fitted red dress. The gown, which had pretty wrap detailing at the front, showcased Emily's slender figure, and had us wishing we had a special occasion to attend!

The doctor shared a series of photos from the event, captioned: "Such an amazing night last night, always inspiring to hear about the amazing work done by Caudwell Children. An incredible night to raise money for an incredible cause."

In one photo, Pete laid his hand delicately on Emily's derriere, smiling at the camera, proving he can't keep his hands off his wife even after seven years of marriage.

Emily's fans were quick to comment on the family photos, writing: "Stunning all of you," and "Lovely photos of you all. You all look beautiful and very classy."

Peter Andre and Emily looked elegant

Emily wore natural, glowing makeup for the occasion, with Princess following suit. The 15-year-old normally likes to wear a full glam look, but went for a pared-back look to match her step mum for this special event.

Emily went for a lowkey hair look too, simply sweeping her dark brown hair into a long and loose style, slicked back at the front to let her pretty features take centre stage. Her elegant hairstyle mirrored the vibe the Duchess of Cambridge went for at the Top Gun Maverick premiere in May – very chic!

Dr. Emily took inspiration from Kate Middleton's Top Gun Maverick premiere hair

