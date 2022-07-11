Peter Andre's wife Emily is a summer dream in chic midi dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Peter Andre's wife Emily Andre (née MacDonagh) was a ray of sunshine on Sunday as she took to Instagram to share a snap of herself enjoying London's scorching weather.

Posing outside Hampton Court, the NHS doctor showed off her sunkissed glow as she donned a chic striped maxi dress and casual white trainers. Complete with buckled straps, figure-flattering tiered skirt and linen-look material, Emily's feminine midi dress was an effortlessly chic summer ensemble.

The mother-of-two slicked her brunette tresses into an elegant low bun, adding oversized sunglasses and a practical shoulder bag to complete her summer-ready attire.

Emily shared the summery snap to her Instagram

"At Hampton Court Flower Show today @historicroyalpalaces and it is SO beautiful! Now very hot with sore feet so enjoying an ice cream," shared the star, sparking fashion mania amongst fans desperate to find out where her dress was from.

"You look beautiful Dr Emily, where is your dress from?" asked one fan, while another penned: "You look fabulous Em love the dress."

"Love the dress where did you get it from?" posed a third fan. "You look beautiful x".

Though we can't be sure exactly where the fashion-forward star sourced her stunning midi dress, this white stripe frock from New Look is an affordable lookalike for less than £30.

White Floral Stripe Dress, £29.99, New Look

Equally, this cream striped broderie maxi dress is giving us major French Riviera vibes. Team it with wicker sandals and a raffia beach bag for the ultimate summer holiday look.

Cream Striped Midi Dress, £48, River Island

Emily's post comes just after the Andre family, including Peter's children Princess and Junior, got dressed up for the annual Cadwell Children Butterfly Ball. While Pete and the kids looked undeniably stylish, it was Emily who stole the show in a floor-skimming, tight-fitted red dress.

The gown, which had pretty wrap detailing at the front, showcased Emily's slender figure, and had us wishing we had a special occasion to attend!

