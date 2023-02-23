Nicola Peltz Beckham rocks controversial jeans and unexpected cropped jacket Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's wife once again showed off her Y2K style

Nicola Peltz Beckham has a never-ending supply of luxury looks in her arsenal. The star has curated an impressive wardrobe that takes centre stage on her Instagram feed. However, on Wednesday, the star showcased a brand new look that is something of a talking point among fashion followers.

The 27-year-old, who is embroiled in a legal battle over her $3 million wedding to Brooklyn Beckham, snapped a playful mirror selfie wearing a cropped, befurred bolero jacket featuring dramatic sleeves, a white trim set against a black backdrop, a button-less design and a torso-defining silhouette. She paired the statement piece with some high-waisted, dark blue skinny jeans – a garment that has gained a highly controversial status in recent years.

WATCH: Nicola Peltz reveals what could make marriage to Brooklyn Beckham end in divorce

Loading the player...

Opting for the form-fitting design as opposed to a more popular bootleg, straight leg or flare, the star looked impeccable in her striking outfit. She beamed for the image, revealing a glowing beauty blend that accentuated her modelesque facial features.

MORE: Remember the WAG era? Victoria Beckham, Cheryl and more as glamorous footballers' wives

Nicola Peltz Beckham rocked skinny jeans and a furry bolero

A rose-tinted lip, a buttery complexion and a sharp brow formed the palette of choice and were highlighted further by the actress' slicked back, high bun 'do.

It appears that Nicola is very much onto something with her choice of denim. While skinny jeans have been banished from the fashion sphere, due to being considered the ultimate fashion faux pas, the once 'cheugy' item is on the rise again.

MORE: Y2K fashion: why everyone is so obsessed with the 2000s-inspired aesthetic this year

The star is a certified fashion girl

No doubt this is partly thanks to the Princess of Wales who is an avid supporter of the divisive skinny jeans. Or perhaps Nicola is simply taking a leaf out of her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham's book. The actress was pictured pitchside as she supported her husband Brooklyn Beckham during a game of football, where she debuted her flawless WAG style for all to see.

The actress was spotted last week as she cheered on her beau while rocking another pair of super-skinny jeans and a patent black puffer jacket with a high neckline and a quilted exterior. The slinky trousers featured a dark-wash finish and a low-slung silhouette, providing the perfect addition to Nicola's style inventory.

The star previously wore skinny jeans while supporting her husband Brooklyn

MORE: Nicola Peltz Beckham channels Victoria Beckham in feline skinny jeans

Heiress Nicola served up WAG style which was jettisoned into the limelight thanks to Victoria's sartorial influence, which still grips the industry to this day. An army of WAGS made a name for themselves as the stylish partners of the England players, most memorably during the 2006 World Cup. And guess what made a frequent pitchside appearance? That's right – skinny jeans.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.